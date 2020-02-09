advertisement

It shouldn’t feel like Oscar Sunday is the finish line of a hectic sprint, does it?

After all, it’s been a full eight months, two weeks, and five days since Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” premiered at the Cannes Film Festival on May 21, and the same four hours later since Bong Joon Ho’s “Parasite”.

It’s been five months and two days since Todd Phillips’ “Joker” won the jury award at the Venice Film Festival. Four months, three weeks and four days since Taika Waititi’s “Jojo Rabbit” won the audience award at the Toronto International Film Festival. Four months, a week and six days since Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman” premiered at the New York Film Festival.

If you look closely, these films have been on the radar of awards for months and have been viewed as Oscar nominees most, if not all, of the time.

And yet the earliest date for the Academy Awards on February 9 had made the past five weeks the most hectic route in the awards season ever. Voters complained that they did not have enough time to watch the films. The nominations showed the result of limited, hasty thinking. And the nominees themselves got tired of walking from one ceremony to the next. January 25 alone will live with five award ceremonies in one night in Los Angeles in the award ceremony disgrace.

And now comes the Oscar night, more than three hours, which, with a little luck, will feel like a satisfying highlight of a strange and not particularly satisfying season.

This is the time when we and the academy are facing big questions.

Is the 92nd Academy Awards giving us reason to slow down, pay attention and celebrate, which was a very good year for films?

Will “Parasite” be the first Korean film to win an Oscar in a category and the first non-English film to ever win the best film award?

(The answers: yes and who knows?)

If “Parasite” loses the best picture from “1917”, will film Twitter ever be awarded to the Academy, or will it be as offended and outraged as last year when “Green Book” defeated “Roma”?

(I think we all know the answer to this question.)

And they’ll be the five best picture nominees who hit the $ 100 million box office – “Joker,” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” “1917,” and James Mangold’s “Ford v Ferrari “and Greta Gerwig’s” Little Women “- Are you increasing the ratings as the three $ 200 million wholesalers did last year -” Black Panther “,” A Star Is Born “and” Bohemian Rhapsody “?

(Probably not.)

A rushed, hostless Oscars race will be a tough sale even in a really exciting best-picture race. And the real question that this year’s ceremony will try to answer is one that sums up what the Academy is doing: can the Oscars take care of us these days?

Can we look forward to 8,469 AMPAS members voting at the end of a week when the nation was committed to 100 US Senators’ votes?

The accelerated schedule was an attempt to arouse excitement by moving the awards closer to the release date of the films that are being welcomed, but it didn’t work. Other attempts to end the show, including the short-lived idea of ​​a “popular Oscar”, also failed. Four years after the reorganization of membership, which has attracted hundreds of women and minorities, the voters of the academy are still under fire because they are too white, too old and too male.

The test is relentless, often unrealistic and sometimes insurmountable. This is especially true at a time when no entertainment show receives (or probably will ever get) the ratings that the Oscars have received, and no group of people who choose their favorite films become the rabid tasters and referees on social media ever satisfy.

And yet, if you take a look at this year’s nominees, why shouldn’t we look at this year’s show? It is Bong who has been a great genre filmmaker for years, but now embraces a world stage and apparently has a lot of fun. And Scorsese, a true master who faces every dark deed in the mob films that have highlighted his career in the devastating last 30 minutes of “The Irishman”. And Mendes, who turns a gimmick into an adrenalized but also emotional thrill ride. And Phillips and Joaquin Phoenix, who insist that you can do something completely different with a cartoon character and that you can connect with an audience, even though doomsday hunters warn you about how to instigate violence. And Greta Gerwig, who respects but also modernizes the classic “Little Women”, at the same time makes a wonderful “chick flick” and undermines the idea of ​​one.

2019 was a very good year for cinema, and the Oscars pay tribute to many of the films that made it that way. The academy certainly didn’t recognize all the films they deserved – my list of missing gems could start with “Uncut Gems”, “A Hidden Life” and “Dolemite Is Your Name”, yours with something completely different. But it doesn’t make Bong a lesser filmmaker because he doesn’t compete against the Safdie brothers, or Renee Zellweger an undeserved winner because she hasn’t opposed Lupita Nyong’o.

Another plus: This year’s award ceremony season was a violent rush, but at least not a fiasco like last year. Do you remember when the academy announced the popular Oscar and then withdrew it? And was that also the idea of ​​awarding prizes during advertising? And hired Kevin Hart as a host, then found no replacement when he resigned under the pressure of old homophobic tweets? And remember, when every film that had any attraction – “Green Book”, “Bohemian Rhapsody”, “BlacKkKlansman”, “Roma” – was violently attacked because of the behavior of its makers or because of its deviations from the facts or because of the company was that released?

It was an angry, divisive year – and the triumph of the Green Book, which was rightly the consensus decision of this constituency, only made it worse. In contrast, the past award season was accelerated so that negative campaigns had no time to gain a foothold. In the meantime, the Oscar producers bypassed the public host search and went straight to the hostless model, which wasn’t a disaster last year.

Now all that’s left is to try to enjoy it while the Academy celebrates a lot of good films to find favorites, but understand that voters are likely to have other ideas.

And maybe, just maybe, after we’ve done the last five weeks of the awards season, we can relax, slow down, and try to enjoy the last three and a half hours.

Oscar 2020: we predict the winners in all 24 categories (photos)



BEST PICTURE Nominees:

“Ford v Ferrari”

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Little woman”

“Marriage story”

“1917”

“Once upon a time … in Hollywood”

“Parasite” “Parasite” is an enticing choice that would fit the latest trends, but there is also a de facto best picture category in which it will win the best international feature film. And given what “1917” won this year, it seems stupid to bet against it. Estimated winner: “1917” Photo credit: Universal Pictures

Best director Nominees:

Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite”

Todd Phillips, “Joker”

Sam Mendes, “1917”

Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” This year, the DGA win “1917” gives director Sam Mendes a big advantage who made a huge film that looks like a single shot. “Parasite” director Bong Joon Ho would be a popular alternative, but all signs point to Mendes. Estimated winner: Sam Mendes, “1917” Photo credit: Universal Pictures

BEST ACTOR Nominees:

Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once upon a time … in Hollywood”

Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”

Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes” It’s hard to imagine a scenario in which Joaquin Phoenix doesn’t win this “Joker” award. Estimated winner: Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker” Credit: Warner Bros.

BEST ACTRESS Nominees:

Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”

Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”

Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”

Charlize Theron, “Bomb”

Renée Zellweger, “Judy” As with Best Actor, this should be another walk to the podium for an artist who has been there all season. Estimated winner: Renée Zellweger, “Judy” Photo credits: Sights on the roadside

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR Nominees:

Tom Hanks, “A Nice Day In The Neighborhood”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”

Al Pacino, “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”

Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” The support categories are more likely to cause surprises than the main categories, but it is not expected to come as a surprise this year. Pitt is the only winner for “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”. Estimated winner: Brad Pitt, “Once upon a time … in Hollywood” Photo credit: Sony

THE BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS Nominees:

Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”

Laura Dern, “Marriage History”

Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit”

Florence Pugh, “Little Women”

Margot Robbie, “Bomb” Everyone in Hollywood loves Laura Dern. She has won all season and will not stop now. Estimated winner: Laura Dern, “Marriage Story” Credit: Netflix

BEST CUSTOMIZED SCREENPLAY Nominees:

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Little woman”

“The Two Popes” Apart from a surprise from “The Irishman” or “Joker”, this now seems to be a showdown between “Little Women” and “Jojo Rabbit”. Estimated winner: “Jojo Rabbit” Photo credit: Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation

BEST ORIGINAL SCREEN Nominees:

“Knife out”

“Marriage story”

“1917”

“Once upon a time … in Hollywood”

“Parasite” This could be the only chance for voters to award their own Oscar to Bong Joon Ho, the author and director of “Parasite”. Estimated winner: “Parasite” Credit: TheWrap

BEST KINEMATOGRAPHY Nominees:

“The Irishman”

“Joker”

“The lighthouse”

“1917”

“Once upon a time … in Hollywood” When “1917” went to voters and the press for the first time in late November, virtually everyone agreed that Roger Deakins would win his second Oscar for cinematography. They are still in agreement. Estimated winner: “1917” Photo credit: Universal Pictures

BEST COSTUME DESIGN Nominees:

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Little woman”

“Once upon a time … in Hollywood” It could be helpful that this is one of the few places where Little Women is honored, which was popular enough to be nominated for the best picture. Estimated winner: “Little Women” Photo credit: Sony

BEST FILM EDITING Nominees:

“Ford v Ferrari”

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Parasite” As a rule, this award goes to a film that is nominated but does not receive the title of “Best Film” and to a film that offers a lot of action. Estimated winner: “Ford v Ferrari” Photo credit: Disney / Fox

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING Nominees:

“Bomb”

“Joker”

“Judy”

“Wicked: Mistress of Evil”

“1917” Make an actor look like a famous person and win an Oscar. Estimated winner: “Bombshell” Credit: Lionsgate

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE Nominees:

“Joker”

“Little woman”

“Marriage story”

“1917”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” Although Thomas Newman still has a shot for “1917”, the momentum seems to be with the “Joker” composer Hildur Guðnadóttir. Estimated winner: “Joker” Credit: Warner Bros.

BEST ORIGINAL SONG Nominees:

“I can’t let you throw yourself away” from “Toy Story 4”

“Into the Unknown” from “Frozen II”

“(I will love myself again” by “Rocketman”

“I stand with you” from “breakthrough”

“Stand Up” by “Harriet” Elton John is likely to celebrate the 25th anniversary of his “Lion King” victory with another trophy. Estimated winner: “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” by “Rocketman” Photo credit: Paramount Pictures

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN Nominees:

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“1917”

“Once upon a time … in Hollywood”

“Parasite” In a fight between “1917”, “Parasite” and “Once upon a time … in Hollywood” the last may have the size and appeal of a hometown to win. Estimated winner: “Once upon a time … in Hollywood” Photo credit: Sony Pictures

BEST SOUND EDITING Nominees:

“Ford v Ferrari”

“Joker”

“1917”

“Once upon a time … in Hollywood”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” Will it be the war film “1917” or the car racing film “Ford against Ferrari”? War has a slight edge. Estimated winner: “1917” Photo credit: Universal Pictures

BEST SOUND MIXING Nominees:

“Ad Astra”

“Ford v Ferrari”

“Joker”

“1917”

“Once upon a time … in Hollywood” Even if “Ford vs. Ferrari” wins for the sound editing, “1917” is probably the leader here. Estimated winner: “1917” Photo credit: Universal Pictures

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS Nominees:

“Avengers: Endgame”

“The Irishman”

“The Lion King”

“1917”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” The nominees for the best picture have an advantage in this category, and the work in “1917” is not as divisive as the aging effects in “The Irishman”. Estimated winner: “1917” Photo credit: Universal Pictures

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM Nominees:

“Corpus Christi”

“Honey Country”

“Les Miserables”

“Pain and fame”

“Parasite” At this year’s Oscars, other categories are easy to predict, but nothing that easy. Estimated winner: “Parasite” Credit: Neon

BEST DOCUMENTARY FUNCTION Nominees:

“American factory”

“The cave”

“The Edge of Democracy”

“For Sama”

“Honey Country” In a very tight race between these three films, “American Factory” can have a slight lead. Estimated winner: “American Factory” Credit: Netflix

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT Nominees:

“In absence”

“Learn to skateboard in a war zone (if you’re a girl)”

“Life overtakes me”

“St. Louis Superman”

“Walk Run Cha-Cha” In a skimpy race, the hopeful Doc with the best title “Learn to skateboard in a war zone (if you’re a girl)” displaces the darkest, the biggest hit: “In the Absence”. Estimated winner: “Learn to skateboard in a war zone (if you’re a girl)” Photo credits: A + E Networks

BEST ANIMATED FUNCTION Nominees:

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

“I lost my body”

“Klaus”

“Missing Link”

“Toy Story 4” The academy may show a bit of Pixar fatigue, but “Toy Story 4” has won the most guild awards and there is nothing that can really end it. Estimated winner: “Toy Story 4” Credit: Pixar

BEST ANIMATED SHORT Nominees:

“Dcera (daughter)”

“Hair Love”

“Kitbull”

“Unforgettable”

“Sister” This race could be due to the two major studio offerings, “Hair Love” from Sony and “Kitbull” from Pixar. Estimated winner: “Kitbull” Credit: Pixar

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT Nominees:

“Brotherhood”

“Nefta Football Club”

“The window of the neighbors”

“Saria”

“A sister” All of the nominees are strong, but the one American film in the group could have a small advantage. Estimated winner: “The Neighbors’ Window”

Assuming that PricewaterhouseCoopers has not given the ballot paper to the Iowa Democratic Party, we expect the following in these envelopes on Sunday evening:

