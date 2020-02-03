advertisement

“Birds of Prey” and “Sonic” hope to improve the bad sale of cinema tickets last February

At the box office in February, large tent poles – especially “Birds of Prey” and “Sonic the Hedgehog” – will try to keep up with the rapid start in January. However, these films also indicate how much the cinema market changed in February two years after the redefinition of “Black Panther”, how much success a film can bring in this season.

The analysts initially think expectations are optimistic, but reasonable. Exhibitor Relations’ Jeff Bock predicts that February 2020 will see much better numbers than last year, but that none of the films on the board will perform as well as Black Panther in 2018 or superhero Deadpool in February two years earlier. This includes “Birds of Prey”, which Warner Bros. hopes will make Harley Quinn DC’s answer to Wade Wilson.

“If the reviews are really good, there is a chance that Birds of Prey will outperform and have an opening weekend of at least $ 70 million.” But at the moment, audience tracking doesn’t show the interest Deadpool or Joker had, and that’s the gold standard for R-rated superhero films, ”said Bock. “Granted, it’s a film with a budget of around $ 100 million and is set to open at $ 50 million. It should be a success for the money Warner spends on Birds of Prey . ” It will only take a lot of word of mouth to reach the level Deadpool has reached. “

In the first half of the 2010s, February was a month with solid but not spectacular box office results. A group of holidaymakers, Oscar nominees and mid-budget releases would together make up 6-8% of the total, with 2012 peaking at $ 818 million in February this year thanks to Rachel McAdams-Channing Tatum’s romance “The Vow ”and the action film“ Safe House ”by Denzel Washington-Ryan Reynolds. However, it wasn’t a month that a breakout hit was released as no film grossed more than $ 130 million during that period.

This started to change in 2014 with “The Lego Movie”, which set a record high in February with $ 192 million in gross calendar revenue. That record was broken in 2016 with “Deadpool,” a film that became Ryan Reynolds’ calling card and a cultural phenomenon with $ 287 million in calendar money. And then, of course, there was Black Panther, an unprecedented success that brought in $ 428 million in February 2018, on its way to $ 700 million domestic volume and $ 1.34 billion global gross. (It also became the first superhero film to receive an Oscar nomination for best picture.)

These three films have shown that studios can release a tentpole hit any time of the year if they have the goods, but it’s still not clear whether big February wind blows will happen regularly in this post-Black Panther world. In February 2019, revenue was $ 624 million, the lowest since 2013. It was also the first February since 2013 when no film grossed more than $ 100 million, with “The Lego Movie 2” only $ 85 million topped the charts.

Birds of Prey should do better for Warner Bros. because current tracking predicts a theatrical production similar to last year’s “Shazam!” WB / New Line production with a $ 100 million production volume and reasonable return is similar to an opening worth $ 53.5 million and a domestic flight worth $ 140.3 million. Although “Birds of Prey” is more of an R-rated movie than a family-friendly title like “Shazam!”, Its optimistic and comic tone should appeal to adult DC fans who liked the Zachary Levi blockbuster while the movie was on Team of criminals focused – fighting female antiheroes should involve women in the 18-35 demographics.

Another hit of over $ 100 million could come from Paramount’s “Sonic the Hedgehog”, which, despite its notorious first trailer, which caused a delay in the release and a redesign of the SEGA mascot, gained a foothold in the family audience. This steady increase in public interest is largely thanks to a massive marketing campaign in which both Sonic and Jim Carrey as his arch enemy Dr. Robotnik were presented. As a result, what looked like a potential bomb last year now has a chance of a domestic flight of $ 120-140 million.

“It’s no secret why Paramount hides so much behind” Sonic “: last year’s bad numbers show that they need franchises quickly,” said Bock. “They hope to continue this film, so Sonic has to raise at least $ 500 million worldwide. You could do this with the help of Asia, provided the corona virus does not keep the cinemas closed for a few weeks. “

These two films are considered the main source of income for cinemas this month, with less support from films such as “Fantasy Island” (February 14) by Sony-Blumhouse and “The Invisible Man” (February 28) by Universal. The newly renamed 20th Century Studios will also be featured this month with “The Call of the Wild”, an adaptation of Jack London history with Harrison Ford.

With these films, February 2020 will not nearly reach the gross record of over $ 1 billion that “Black Panther” set two years ago. But it should help bring the numbers back to over $ 725 million for the month and keep the numbers for the first quarter much stronger than last year.

However, a performance at this level does not provide much information as to whether “Black Panther” and “Deadpool” were a permanent game changer in February or were simply outliers. The February 2021 release board already shows the potential to shift the cash register ceiling set by “Black Panther” when Marvel returns to Disney with “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”, a film with an exclusively Asian cast and crew resident studio hopes will have the combined appeal of “Black Panther” and “Crazy Rich Asians”.

“Like everything else, quality is king,” said Bock. “Given the importance of” Birds of Prey “and” Sonic “for the respective studios this year, it is at least clear that the studios are not afraid to make their biggest films outside of summer.”

