Arizona State Basketball will meet # 20 Colorado Buffaloes for the second time this season at ASU Well Fargo Arena on January 16. Can the Sun Devils have a sad win over Colorado after half of a difficult season?

At the start of the 2019-2020 season, the Buffaloes defeated Arizona State Basketball in a non-conference game by 81 to 71 points.

For the Sun Devils to have a chance to beat the country’s twentieth team, they have to find both defensive and offensive answers.

The Sun Devils Remy Martin and Romello White, who have averaged 29 points per game, must increase and remain the decision makers. The Sun Devils struggled with a constant score this season and struggled to find their identity as a team early in the season and early in the Pac-12 game.

However, the Sun Devil is the key to success when it comes to controlling the pace of the game, taking smart shots behind the scenes, and at the same time achieving offensive and defensive rebounds a decisive victory against the Oregon State Beavers a week ago. The Sun Devil seemed to click and play cohesively for the first time this season.

The Sun Devils enter the game with a record of 10-6 and occupy seventh place in the Pac-12 game. With the Buffaloes after an impressive 91-52 win against the Utah Utes, the Buffaloes are in third place in the Pac-12 with a record of 13-3.

The Sun Devils will face another challenge at home on Thursday as they try to win their first win against a high-ranking opponent in the 2019-2020 season.

