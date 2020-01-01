advertisement

It is the first day of a new year, which means only one thing for everyone who works in technology and regularly reports on technology. The most important trade show of the year will start in Las Vegas, where many companies, from startups to tech titans, will unveil some of the new gadgets, devices and electronics that will be available in stores later this year. CES 2020 officially starts on January 7, but Sony is already working on the pre-CES event scheduled a day earlier, and it is doing so that every PlayStation fan would wonder if a PS5 announcement from a kind would fall next week.

Sony has set up its CES 2020 teaser page stating that it is “about to reveal a unique vision of the future, bringing together creativity and technology like never before, to unleash new sensations and emotions.”

Sony makes all kinds of products that can certainly help release all kinds of sensations and emotions, and the PlayStation is undoubtedly one of them. And any future from Sony must contain one of the company’s most popular products ever.

Image source: Sony

A PS5 announcement on CES seems unlikely, given what Sony did with the PS4 launch in 2013 – it all started in February of that year, with new things about the console every few months. Interestingly, Sony is reportedly going to hold a PlayStation central event in mid-February, making a CES 2020 full PlayStation 5 unveiling sound incredible.

On the other hand, Microsoft surprised the gaming world a few weeks ago and unexpectedly revealed the design and commercial name of the Xbox. Sony may want to match its rival and present the PS5 soon. CES would give the PS5 as important a stage as possible, although Sony would have to share the spotlight with other companies. Although a full unveiling of the PS5 still seems unlikely, Sony can eventually tease the console while linking it to all other products that would help him build that unique version of the future.

The CES 2020 event from Sony is scheduled at 5:00 PM on January 6 and will be streamed online.

Image source: Olly Curtis / Future Publishing / Shutterstock

