Less than 12 months ago, as head coach of the San Jose Sharks, Peter DeBoer was the biggest public enemy in Vegas. Now his job is to turn the Vegas Golden Knights around.

In case you missed it, the Vegas Golden Knights shocked the hockey world for the second time in existence. The first time they did it was in a good way. They did it by winning the Stanley Cup final as an expansion team, even though they ultimately lost to the Washington Capitals. The second time is far less good – they fired head coach Gerard Gallant. In addition, the Knights replace him with the former head coach of San Jose Sharks, Peter DeBoer.

A month ago, DeBoer was one of the most hated men in Vegas. His sharks controversially eliminated the Knights in the first round of the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Now the same fans who have relentlessly booed him have to take root to turn the season of the Golden Knights.

Can DeBoer do that? It’s something he did before, although these circumstances are a little different. DeBoer has a pretty interesting story. In the short term, the teams that hired him saw improvements immediately. He coached three teams. Let’s see how these teams did with them in their first season.

These last two teams each won their conference championship before finally losing in the Stanley Cup final. DeBoer is basically a better version of Guy Boucher, who took his teams to the Conference Final in every first season.

How can he save the golden knights?

It is a question of whether it was right to fire Gerard Gallant or not, it will take a few years to find out. But why the Golden Knights fired Gerard Gallant is a much easier question. It’s a hell of a lot easier to fire a coach than fire his squad.

Although I would argue that Gallant was not responsible for the knight battles, the fact is that the team did not execute. They had a lower 10 5v5 shooting percentage and a 5v5 saving percentage. As I mentioned in previous articles, coaching is nothing better than bad goalkeeping behavior and bad shooting.

The Golden Knights had to do something. Their space constraint severely limited what they could do to change the roster. So the knights changed the next best thing – the guy behind the bench.

I’m not a fan of Gallant’s dismissal, but I would be far less a fan of it if DeBoer didn’t replace him. He is a smart trainer who has mastered many situations. DeBoer is someone who can handle pretty much anything hockey throws at him, except for really bad goalkeepers.

He will likely change a few things systematically. Maybe DeBoer will make the Golden Knights attack more like his sharks. But it’s worth noting that he doesn’t have Brent Burns in Vegas. As much as I love Nate Schmidt and Shea Theodore, they can’t bring the same offensive and pucking skills to the table. But to be fair, very few, if any, defenders can.

Can he save the golden knights?

While I think the Golden Knights can turn things around, DeBoer may have very little to do with it. As long as you are an elite team, your shooting and rescue rate should recover. This is certainly not a guarantee, but if it does, the knights will be in great shape. Even if this isn’t the case, the changes DeBoer is making could be enough to lure them into the off-season.

Gallant has an impressive CV, but DeBoers is even better. DeBoer’s crowning conclusion should be that the 2015-16 Sharks reach the Stanley Cup final. It shows what he can be if he scores a good goal. Even if he doesn’t score well, he’s not crazy. Just look at last season’s sharks.

DeBoer has a lot to offer in Vegas. Mark Stone is the best player in the world. Seriously, the knights are light years better when he’s on the ice. The same was true for the Ottawa senators when he played for them. William Karlsson sinks but should recover quickly now that Jon Marchessault is healthy.

judgment

DeBoer is a damn good coach and I think he is a very capable substitute for Gallant. He’s the only reason I didn’t hate Gallant’s dismissal. However, this is a significant risk for the Golden Knights.

Everyone should have known that he used all his chips to win a Stanley Cup before Gallant was fired. But now it’s more obvious. And unless the Golden Knights win a Stanley Cup, the seats where George McPhee and Kelly McCrimmon sit are hotter than seven inches from the midday sun.

