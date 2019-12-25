advertisement

The line of attack could wear Memphis down on Saturday afternoon

Penn State is in the strangest big college football bowl games.

On the one hand, the Nittany Lions play the legendary Cotton Bowl in the most grandiose stadium in the NFL.

However, they will also be competing against a team from the American Athletic Conference at 11 a.m. in Dallas … on December 28th.

Who knows exactly what mood the Lions are in when they face the 12-1 Memphis Tigers on Saturday?

To be honest, Penn State hasn’t put four quarters together since that wet day in Michigan? Maybe not since Iowa. It was long ago.

Now Lions are asked to do just that against an undervalued bowl opponent who is playing for the second time in a row.

Of course, on New Year’s Day they stumbled through this narrow defeat against Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl. The Wildcats were the most focused and active team.

And Penn State’s motivation and preparation will be put to the test again. They are expected to be in control of the crush and must do so to ward off the wide-open tigers who live to alleviate the upset.

You want to move like a bushfire behind the great Triggerman Brady White. Their weapons are numerous and cause Penn State’s secondary problems.

But the Lions have more power in attack and defense than last year – which can overcome everything else.

You should be able to work out a methodical plan for the offensive behind quarterback Sean Clifford, who runs Journey Brown back and makes just enough throws to KJ Hamler and Pat Freiermuth.

As they wear down Memphis on the offensive, their top seven should gradually win the day of defense. Make sure that linebackers Micah Parsons and Cam Brown flash throughout and that their recent defensive goals interfere with the field in the second half.

This is not the Rose Bowl and it is not a brand opponent that is inspired like Alabama or Auburn.

But the Lions know what happened at that time last year. They know their great opportunities in 2020.

And they should play like that is the first step into the next season.

Bodani’s choice: Penn State 34, Memphis 17

