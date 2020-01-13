advertisement

Showtime has set the trailer for the third season of “The Chi” and shows the creator and executive producer Lena Waithe as a candidate for the Mayor of Chicago.

“This city was not meant to be a jungle,” says Waithes character from a podium in the caravan. “There is so much more. If you are with me, let me get an amen.”

Also read: Jason Mitchell says the former “The Chi” showrunner used the # MeToo movement against him as a “really ugly weapon”

Showtime entertainment president Gary Levine announced Monday on the Television Critics Association’s Winter Press Tour that the new season will return on July 5.

Executive also produces “The Chi” together with showrunner Justin Hillian (“Snowfall”). The series is described as “a contemporary story about growing up that focuses on a group of residents who are connected by chance but are connected by the need for connection and redemption.”

Season 3 stars include Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine (“Queen of Katwe”), Jacob Latimore (“Sleight”), Alex Hibbert (“Moonlight”), Yolonda Ross (“Treme”), Shamon Brown Jr., and Michael V. Epps and Birgundi Baker.

Also read: “The Chi” showrunner says “Everyone knew” about Jason Mitchell’s behavior before he was fired

Guest stars include Luke James (“Star”, “Little”) as Victor “Trig” Taylor, Jake’s (Epps) estranged older brother, who wants to reunite his broken family but takes an unconventional approach. Alani “La La” Anthony (“Power”) will play Dominique “Dom” Morris, an accomplished businesswoman with dreams of more lucrative opportunities. Lil Rel Howery (“Get Out”, “Bird Box”) becomes Zeke Remnick, owner of the Sonny building (guest star Cedric Young), who is less interested in the community than the end result, and Kandi Burruss (“The True Housewives from “) play Atlanta”) as Roselyn Perry, the estranged wife of Douda (guest star Curtiss Cook), back at his side to influence his political agenda and help himself, according to Showtime.

Aaron Kaplan (“A Million Little Things”, “The Neighborhood”), Rick Famuyiwa (“Dope”), Derek Dudley and Shelby Stone from Freedom Road Productions, and Jet Wilkinson are also executive producers. Fox 21 Television Studios produces.

Season 3 of “The Chi” will premiere on Showtime on July 5th at 10 / 9c.

Oscar 2020: we predict nominations in all 24 categories (photos)

Steve Pond, editor of TheWrap Awards, offers his selection for this year’s Oscar nominees in all 24 categories.

best picture

“The Irishman” “Jojo Rabbit” “Joker” “Little woman” “Marriage story” “1917” (shown)

“Once upon a time … in Hollywood” “Parasite” If the number of nominees increases to nine: “Ford v Ferrari”

Best director Pedro Almodóvar, “Pain and Glory” Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite” Sam Mendes, “1917” Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman” Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” (pictured)



Best actress Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet” Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story” Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women” Charlize Theron, “Bomb” Renée Zellweger, “Judy” (picture)

Best actor

Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory” Robert De Niro, “The Irishman” Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” Adam Driver, “Marriage Story” Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker” (in the picture)

The best supporting actress Laura Dern, “Marriage Story” (pictured)

Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit” Jennifer Lopez, “Hustlers” Florence Pugh, “Little Women” Margot Robbie, “Bomb”

Best supporting actor Tom Hanks, “A Nice Day In The Neighborhood” (pictured) Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes” Al Pacino, “The Irishman” Joe Pesci, “The Irishman” Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

Best adapted script “The Irishman” “Jojo Rabbit” “Joker” “Little Women” (in the picture) “The Two Popes”

Best original screenplay “Knives Out” (pictured) “Marriage story” “1917” “Once upon a time … in Hollywood”

“Parasite”

Best camera “The Irishman” “Joker” “The lighthouse” (in the picture) “1917” “Once upon a time … in Hollywood”

Best film cut “Ford v Ferrari” (pictured) “The Irishman” “1917” “Once upon a time … in Hollywood” “Parasite”

Best original score

“Joker” “Little woman” “Marriage story” “1917” “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” (pictured)

Best original song “Into the Unknown” from “Frozen II” “I will love myself again” by “Rocketman” “Spirit” by “The Lion King” “Stand Up” by “Harriet” “Wild Rose” “Glasgow” (pictured)



Best costume design “Dolemite is my name” “Jojo Rabbit” “Little woman” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” “Rocketman” (in the picture)

Best production design

“The Irishman” (in the picture) “Little woman” “1917” “Once upon a time … in Hollywood” “Parasite”

Best makeup and hairstyling “Bombshell” (in the picture)

“Joker” “Judy” “Once upon a time … in Hollywood” “Rocket Man”

Best sound editing “Ford v Ferrari” “Joker” “1917” (shown) “Once upon a time … in Hollywood” “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Best sound mix “Ford v Ferrari” (pictured) “Joker” “1917” “Rocket Man” “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Best visual effects “Avengers: Endgame” (pictured)

“The Irishman” “The Lion King” “1917” “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Best international feature film “Corpus Christi” “Les Miserables” “Parasite” (pictured) “Pain and fame” “Those who stayed”

Best animated feature “Frozen II” “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” “I lost my body” “Missing Link” “Toy Story 4” (in the picture)



Best documentary

“American factory” “Apollo 11” (shown) “The cave” “For Sama” “Honey Country”

Best animated short film “Dcera (daughter)” “Kitbull” (pictured) “Mind My Mind” “The Physics of Mourning” “Sister”

Best live action short “Small hands” “Miller & Son” “Nefta Football Club” (in the picture) “The window of the neighbors” “Refugee”

Best documentary short film “Fire in paradise” (in the picture) “Spirits of the Sugar Land” “Learn to skateboard in a war zone (if you’re a girl)” “St. Louis Superman” “Walk Run Cha-Cha”

Steve Pond, editor of TheWrap Awards, offers his selection for this year’s Oscar nominees in all 24 categories.

