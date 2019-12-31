advertisement

Double champions two seasons ago, within a game in which the feat of last season was repeated, and now well on track to be in the knockout phase of both competitions for the fourth time in a row. World Cup or no World Cup, the Leinster machine always brings out the players and the victories.

They are the only undefeated team in one of the three main leagues. Played 13, won 13. The closest to them are Exeter, who have won nine of their 11 games in both competitions this season.

advertisement

Leinster’s average profit margin this season has been almost 20 points so far, but for a team to win all the time, no less than Liverpool, you sometimes have to win ugly, and Leinster’s 13-6 win over Munster in Thomond Park was a repeat of their win with the same result in Lyon in round two of the Heineken Cup.

It is believed that these are probably the two victories that have given the squad the greatest satisfaction in many ways.

Together with their other win this season, the 3-0 win in Zebre at the end of October, the common ingredient ensured that the home team had no problems.

Ala Munster after Saturday’s game, Lyon’s blunt performance on Route 1, met with criticism because of its limitations, and surely Stephen Larkham had never had a team as a player or coach in his career who didn’t complete three consecutive passes would have.

While Leinster was rewarded for being willing to run into the second half of the wind, Munster appeared to be trapped in a tactical straitjacket that Nick McCarthy regularly kicked into the elements in the first half.

They felt empathy for the ex-linen man, not least because Devin Toner meant clarifying that his kicks would be even more likely to strike back.

The impressively sharp Rowan Osborne and Hugh O’Sullivan, on the other hand, offered more protection and less mountainlessness, while Ross Byrne also happily took on the responsibility of dictating their game to the wind, even if they repeatedly and effectively wore it. (Felipe Contepomi’s influence was felt again. Or maybe Byrne felt the heat of Harry’s performance against Ulster. Or both.)

With less ball possession (48 percent), Leinster scored significantly more passes (152 to 122). Oddly enough, Münster seems to have almost two different games for Pro14 and Europe.

But even considering the narrowness of Münster’s attack and the preponderance of one-time runners or pick-and-jams, Leinsters “D” was exceptional. As in Lyon, it seemed to them an almost malicious pleasure to keep their testing line intact, especially in the defiant ten-minute game against the second-placed team in the top 14 when Jordan Larmour cooled off in sin.

First defeat

It is worth noting that Lyon suffered only one defeat in 14 games dating back to last March at the Stade de Gerland. In the other eight home games this season, they have scored an average of 38 to 10 goals.

As for the fall of Munster in Thomond Park, it was the first loss in 21 games at Limerick Citadel that resulted from Leinster’s win two years ago this week. In other words, Munster’s only loss in the last 31 games at Thomond Park was in Leinster.

Before the game, Jerry Flannery highlighted Leinster’s defense against eirSport and cited their decision making as key. For the most part, the attacker jumps on his feet quickly and rarely uses more than one or two players. This keeps 13 or 14 players on their feet, while the attacking team is forced to four or five without exception.

But when the second man decides to fight for the ball, he usually does so revealingly.

Flannery cited the away game in Glasgow as an example of the pride that Leinster exerted on his defense and performance when, despite a 23-10 win in overtime, they defied 31 phases against the home team before Devin Toner came off the side to help Osborne complete the blindside double tackle that ended the game.

It helps if you have a few insatiable, robot-controlled tacklers on the open side that guide the line-up so sharply. While Josh van der Flier usually took the lead with 20 duels against Northampton and missed one, the equally tireless Will Connors scored 17 duels in Lyon last Saturday (only James Ryans 18). by Leinsters 193 tackles.

Connors made some great readings (and also wore 11 times) and, as Flannery warned, Leinster’s identification at the breakdown was a rich dividend.

The aspiring Caelan Doris won a couple of excellent sales and after Leinster had fought a 38-phase attack in the last ten minutes with more than four minutes, he held out a wild Munster mouth before Connors attacked the replacement hooker Diarmuid Barron and Scott Fardy was immobile over the ball to win Leinsters sixth breakdown of the night.

Clever eye

The subsequent lineout theft of Ross Moloney closed the deal, and Leinster’s celebrations told you what it meant.

Stuart Lancaster – what a capture – monitors their defenses, but the individual and collective technical work of their skill trainer Hugh Hogan in a duel and breakdown is further evidence of Leo Cullen’s smart eye for appointments.

Could Leinster survive the season unbeaten?

A two-week hike in the 14 days between the Six Nations and the Heineken Cup is anything but helpful. Up to 20 more games are waiting for you and plenty of pitfalls, while Leinster has lost four games from this point last season.

But one of them (Thomond Park) was negotiated and Leinster, all the more with this defense, remains the only one who can.

gthornley@irishtimes.com

advertisement