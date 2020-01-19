advertisement

NCIS season 17, episode 13 will arrive at CBS this weekend, and we know there are many reasons for excitement. This is especially true if you’re a Jimmy Palmer fan! Brian Dietzen’s character gets more attention in this episode than in the main season and you will see him working both in the field and in the office.

What can you expect from him working with Gibbs to understand a crime scene? In the video below you get a good feel for it and the character is tired. That makes a lot of sense if you take the circumstances into account. This is a guy who has spent a lot of time effectively working on two jobs at the same time. So maybe he won’t try nearly as effectively to investigate a crime scene as he would if he had other jobs off his plate.

In fairness, the scene of the crime that Palmer was looking at at the time is somewhat more unusual than most of the others. Remember that we’re talking about the guy getting to the bottom of an incident that may not be exactly what it seems. There is a body in pieces, but were they really dead before the crash happened? Was it all an expensive installation? To a certain extent that seems to be the case now, but Jimmy won’t know until he gets back to the lab.

What we know for sure is this: we definitely think this episode will be one of the most entertaining of the season. Palmer is a fantastic character and after some serious things this season it’s nice to have some fun.

