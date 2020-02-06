advertisement

A study by the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, published on Wednesday, refutes the long-standing idea in Hollywood that films with female or underrepresented performers at home or abroad do not perform as well as films with white male actors – a myth that is inherent In recent years, the meme has manifested “Get Woke, Go Broke.”

The study, entitled “The Ticket to Inclusion”, also found that the gender of the lead role had no significant impact on the performance of a movie at the box office.

The study, which examined 1,200 films released between 2017 and 2018, found that films with white leads or co-leads received more marketing support, had a larger budget, and were more widely distributed than films with female or underrepresented leads. These factors were more predictive of box office performance than the main character. The study asked whether gender or race and ethnicity play a role in the differences between the income of these films at the box office.

advertisement

Also read: Female leading roles in films reach the 13-year high and correspond to the TV representation for 2019

The study found that films with female protagonists do not perform significantly differently than films with male protagonists at home and abroad.

But if a film had a white lead and a different cast, those films were less successful than those that had an ethnically or racially different lead.

“This study confirms our previous work, according to which the gender of the main / secondary character is not a significant predictor of box office performance,” said Dr. Stacy Smith, one of the study’s authors, made a statement. “Rather, other factors that are controlled by managers: production costs, advertising, sales density and the story itself play a key role in the success of a film. In addition, films with leading characters from underrepresented ethnic / racial backgrounds are an important and remarkable predictor of domestic economic income. This is an insight that cannot be ignored and is consistent with what activists, advocates and artists have been saying for years. Stories with underrepresented leads / co-leads make money. Period.”

Also read: Golden Globes’ Female Director Snub makes awards “more irrelevant,” says the head of the USC Inclusion Initiative

“The Ticket to Inclusion” was commissioned by ReFrame and was a collaboration between the Sundance Institute and Women in Film. Dr. Stacy Smith from the USC’s Annenberg Inclusion Initiative and Professor René Weber from the Media Neuroscience Lab of the UCSB communications department wrote the report.

Smith and Weber examined the box office performance of the top 1,200 films from 2007 to 2018 and set up controls based on production, sales, marketing and other exhibition costs and factors to balance the competitive conditions between all films.

“Now that scientists have worked diligently to compare box office performance by considering various economic and strategic variables, the industry should be careful to model films without relying on unfounded predictors,” said Cathy Schulman and Kerri Putnam, co-founder of ReFrame. “The research enables a more nuanced understanding of the factors that affect economic performance and shows that the beliefs about gender and race that have been used to orient industrial practices do not stand up to the test.”

“We urge industry to create a level playing field by providing the same production and marketing support to all films (similar genres) regardless of gender or race / ethnicity,” added Alison Emilio, director of ReFrame.

Also read: Black filmmakers set a record high-paid film in 2018

Internationally, the performance of the tracking funds was more complex. While factors such as production costs, international marketing, and whether a film was released in China still had the greatest impact on box office success, films with a higher proportion of women had a positive impact on sales, while films with different ethnic backgrounds were linked brought with a decline in earnings. However, the specific gender or race and ethnicity of the main or co-main character did not predict the earnings significantly.

Researchers found that films with an underrepresented leading role overseas that also had a diverse cast performed the most, while those with a white lead role in a diverse cast had the lowest international revenue. They point out that the audience responds positively to authentic storytelling across different communities. However, further analysis was required due to the small sample size of the films available.

“These results contradict longstanding beliefs about the economic viability of underrepresented overseas executives,” said Smith. “Instead, the results show that bias and exclusionary production and marketing practices determine decision making based on leadership roles rather than return on investment data.”

Also read: Cheryl Boone Isaacs, former Oscar chief, among four new board members for women in the Los Angeles film

“In-depth analysis of this unique set of data has allowed us to better understand the factors that really explain the economic success of films,” Weber said in a statement. “In addition to the influence of inclusion variables, we learned that a good story still plays an important role in a film’s financial success, and that factors such as animation as a narrative style indirectly increase financial performance through stronger stories. Interestingly, our analyzes show that the star power in the United States and international revenue has no significant influence. What exactly is the driving force behind a good story is the goal of our ongoing projects. Decision makers can use this insight to understand how best to position their films for success. “

The researchers ran a supplementary report to study films in which skin-colored women were the main role, compared to the fact that so few were released abroad. In fact, there were only three films in the 12 years of the study in China, the cast of which was led by an underrepresented woman.

This separate study found that these films received the least funds and marketing expenses domestically or abroad and were distributed in the smallest areas abroad.

Also read: Oscar 2020: Fewer films (and not white actors) get more nominations, and that’s no joke

“Films with women in color as the leading actress are not only least likely to be released, but are also least likely to be supported by producers and retailers,” said Dr. Smith. “We know the factors that increase the likelihood that a film will be financially successful, and films with women in the leading role are systematically disadvantaged in these areas. We need studios to change the way they do business when it comes to supporting these films. “

“ReFrame, which is committed to actionable solutions, will expand its 14-point bias mitigation roadmap to include recommended changes in funding models based on the results of this study, so that studios and production companies don’t accidentally under-fund the films and shows that are on mythological conjectures are based. Schulman and Putnam added.

The authors also warn against transferring the results of the study to films outside the 1,200 films.

The study is the latest of the Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, which previously conducted three studies to investigate barriers for filmmakers in collaboration with Women in Film and the Sundance Institute.

The Grammys and Black Music: A Timeline Full of Snubs and Embarrassments (Photos)

The 2018 Grammy nominations were a triumph for diversity, with far more hip-hop and R&B nominations in the top categories than ever. In a way, it should come as no surprise that an organization dedicated to supporting and honoring music recognizes the current rise of hip-hop as the dominant form of pop music. But it’s a delicious shock, because since they started in the 1950s, the Grammys haven’t been inclusive. For example, no hip-hop song has ever won the album of the year or the song of the year. One could argue that they are short-sighted in terms of rock music, Latin music, jazz and other genres, and that there is an inevitable conservatism that results from a large number of voters considering such a huge musical landscape. But the decades-long value of snubs and oversights isn’t pretty. Scroll through TheWrap’s timeline:

1959 At the first Grammys, a white group, the Champs, won the category “Best Rhythm & Blues Performance” with “Tequila”. Ella Fitzgerald was the only African American nominated for Record of the Year, Album of the Year, and Song of the Year categories by Domenico Modugno with “Nel Blu Dipinto di Blu (Volare)” (recording and song) and Henry Mancinis “The Music From Peter Gunn” (album). William P. Gottlieb / Creative Commons

1968 At the 10th Grammy Show, one of the three best awards was won by black actors: The Fifth Dimension, which was named “Record of the Year” by the white songwriter Jimmy Webb for “Up, Up and Away”. CMA-Marc Gordon production manager

1976 After 18 years, Natalie Cole is the first black performer to receive the award for the best new artist. Lawren / Flickr

1981 It’s the year of Donna Summer’s “Bad Girls”, Michael Jackson’s “Off the Wall”, Prince’s “Dirty Mind”, Smokey Robinson’s “Crusin” and the debuts of Sugarhill Gang and Kurtis Blow. But the album of the year, the song of the year, the record of the year, and the Best New Artist Awards all go to a cowardly white man named Christopher Cross. Getty Images

1986 Prince is nominated for the second and last time for the album of the year for “Sign o ‘the Times”. This album, “Purple Rain” and “1999”, will eventually be inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame, but it will never win the award Getty Images

1988 “It takes a million nations to hold us back” by Public Enemy, the top-ranked hip-hop album in Rolling Stone’s list of the 500 best albums of all time, has not been nominated for a Grammy. However, the prices for the album of the year and the song of the year go to a black artist: Bobby McFerrin for “Don’t Worry, Be Happy”. Steve Jurvetson / Creative Commons

1989 DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince (also known as Will Smith) win the very first rap grammy for “Parents Just Don’t Understand”. The award was not given during the televised portion of the ceremony, and Smith protested boycotted the show in protest. (But DJ Jazzy Jeff showed up to take the Grammy.)

1991 More than a decade after rap music revolutionized pop music, MC Hammer’s “U Can’t Touch This” was nominated for the first hip hop song for a record of the year. It loses “Another Day in Paradise” against Phil Collins. Philippe Rous from Strasbourg

2006 Kayne West’s “Late Registration” beats Eminem’s “Encore” in the “Best Rap Album” category. This is still the only one of the seven years that a white artist was nominated in the category that the white artist did not win. Getty Images

2008 Jazz keyboardist Herbie Hancock is the youngest black artist to win the album of the year. He does this for an album by Joni Mitchell Songs. Getty Images

2010 Taylor Swift’s “Fearless” beats Beyonce’s “I Am … Sasha Fierce” for the album of the year. This comes four months after defeating Beyonce at the MTV Video Music Awards, where her acceptance speech is interrupted by Kanye West’s infamous “imma let you finish” moment. Christopher Polk / Getty Images

2014 Macklemore & Ryan Lewis win the best rap album award over Drake, Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar and Kanye West, the sixth time in the 19-year history of the award that a white artist won it. Macklemore also beats Lamar for the best new artist and sends Lamar an apologetic text. Getty Images

2015 This time it’s Beck’s turn to beat Beyonce in the “Album of the Year” category, with his “Morning Phase” achieving a surprising victory over their self-titled album. Getty Images

2016 Grammy voters’ love for Taylor Swift is again embarrassing, as their album “1989” beats Kendrick Lamar’s landmark “To Pimp a Butterfly”. Her limp beast Ed Sheeran Kendrick beats in the “Song of the Year” category. Getty Images

2017 And finally Adele wins the album of the year for “25” and immediately uses her speech to say what everyone thought: that Beyonce deserved it for “lemonade”, which she described as “so monumental, so well thought out and” soul-bearing , “ Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Previous slide

Next slide

The various nominations this year are a long way from the history of the Recording Academy, which missed the best of soul, R&B and hip-hop

The 2018 Grammy nominations were a triumph for diversity, with far more hip-hop and R&B nominations in the top categories than ever.

In a way, it should come as no surprise that an organization dedicated to supporting and honoring music recognizes the current rise of hip-hop as the dominant form of pop music. But it’s a delicious shock, because since they started in the 1950s, the Grammys haven’t been inclusive.

For example, no hip-hop song has ever won the album of the year or the song of the year. One could argue that they are short-sighted in terms of rock music, Latin music, jazz and other genres, and that there is an inevitable conservatism that results from a large number of voters considering such a huge musical landscape.

But the decades-long value of snubs and oversights isn’t pretty. Scroll through TheWrap’s timeline:

advertisement