I am renting an apartment in a private settlement that has a parking space but does not have a car. Friends advised me to rent the room and make money with it. Is it legal? What are the implications?

This is a common situation because in the past, residential complexes were usually built with a parking space for each apartment and possibly additional buying space for households with more than one car and visitor areas. But of course it is the case that not all residents have a car. More recently, residential complexes have been built with less space, especially near public transportation or when the developer has committed to a good bicycle storage facility, car sharing and charging stations for electric vehicles.

Firstly, as a tenant, you do not have a parking space, so you and usually the rental agreement for an apartment and a parking space do not allow subletting with the express permission of the owner. The first thing you need to do is ask the landlord if he is willing to allow you to rent the space.

However, your request also poses problems for the owner’s management company in the development, and even if the owner of the property agrees to rent the space to a third party, the Occupier Management Company (OMC) may not allow this. The rental of a room to third parties is based on the provisions of the rental agreement that the landlord signed when buying the apartment.

It can be expressly pointed out that the rental of parking spaces to third parties is permitted or not permitted

This lease includes a number of agreements that govern the behavior of OMC and the owners. It can be expressly pointed out that the rental of parking spaces to third parties is permitted or not permitted. However, it can also be stipulated that renting a parking space to third parties is permitted, but requires an agreement with OMC.

From an OMC’s point of view, there is usually no problem with renting a room if the person renting the room is in development. If they are residents, they already have access to the parking lot, so there should be no additional safety concerns. For this reason, advertisements are often displayed on billboards in residential areas where an apartment owner or a resident offers other residents the opportunity to rent a parking space.

It can be more problematic to rent a parking space to someone who is not developing. This may mean that non-residents have access to the parking lot and possibly the internal public areas of the blocks, depending on the layout of the building. This could potentially raise safety concerns for residents. It is known that non-residents bring waste generated elsewhere under such circumstances and attempt to dispose of this waste in the OKM waste areas. Even if zappers and trailers are delivered to the person renting the parking space, they can be kept in the future and cause problems even after the lease ends.

That is, OMCs are made up of owners and act on behalf of owners. Therefore, some OMCs allow parking lot owners to rent them to third parties. This is especially true in areas with high demand for parking spaces, e.g. B. due to a high number of local companies and a lack of parking spaces for local workers.

It may even be possible to conclude a rental agreement that allows the room to be rented for certain defined hours a week

Parking is available for rent on several websites, and it is becoming clear that the monthly rental price varies considerably depending on local supply and demand. If rooms are rented to local workers, it may even be possible to conclude a rental agreement that allows the rooms to be rented for certain hours a week, e.g. B. Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

If space is rented to third parties, the OMC may want to discuss whether it can control the distribution of trailers and trailers, and in particular remove certain trailers or trailers from the access system if a person renting a parking space causes development problems.

A further variation of the topic arises when parking lots in a settlement are not assigned to specific owners, but are centrally owned by the OMK. In such cases, apartment owners or tenants may have the right to park in the settlement, but not in a specific room. In such developments, the OMC may be able to rent rooms and generate additional income for the OMC if not all rooms are used. Such income is taxable but can still be a useful source of income that may be earmarked and used to build a longer-term sinking fund.

Finbar McDonnell, Chartered Property Manager and member of the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland, www.scsi.ie

