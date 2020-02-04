advertisement

As of early 2020, we were still receiving inquiries about the veracity of an article posted on the unreliable Natural News website.

Under the title “A new bill would allow farmers to sue Monsanto if GM crops invade their property,” the article began:

Oregon farmers could finally get a win in the fight against companies like Monsanto. Bill 2739 is under review and, if passed, would allow farmers and landowners to sue holders of biotechnology patents like Monsanto for trespassing on their property.

The summary of bill n ° 2739 indicates that it “allows a cause of action against the patent holder for a genetically modified organism present on a land without the authorization of the owner or the legitimate occupant.” The defenders believe it is a step in the right direction to remedy the problems caused by GMOs

This information was true as far as it was going, but some readers who encountered the Natural News article in 2020 en – especially through undated reprints on other websites ⁠ – did not realize that The article was originally published in March 2017. Referenced, HB 2739, died in committee without having been voted on in mid-2017 and is therefore no longer before the Oregon Legislative Assembly. A similar bill, HB 2882, was introduced in the Oregon House of Representatives in 2019 and suffered the same fate from languor in committee.

Despite the emphasis in the title of the Natural News article, the Oregon bill simply referred to “genetically modified organisms” and did not mention or mention Monsanto (or any other company). In addition, Monsanto has since been acquired by Bayer, which has chosen to abandon the Monsanto brand.

