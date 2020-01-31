advertisement

On Friday night, Blue Bloods, season 10, episode 13, will be on CBS, and we’ll see another conflict with Erin and Frank in the center. Erin does her best to protect innocent people – in other words, often what she tries best to do.

What’s the problem this time? It seems like there are some rules in your way. So she turns to Frank and asks for some help to make sure she can get the results she wants. Potential victims and witnesses are targeted because of a new disclosure law. Because of her work as a prosecutor, she has to make sure that these people are safe and protected. Otherwise, some of her cases could fall apart and she could remain illegitimate for most of the time. We don’t have to tell you why this is a problem.

For more news about Blue Bloods in video form, Remember to check out some of the latest ones below! If you’ve seen it, you should definitely do it subscribe to to CarterMatt on YouTube and then visit our full show playlist. We will have more news.

advertisement

In the end, Erin wants Frank to help her make sure that all of this is done properly … but it remains to be seen if this will be the case. Frank didn’t create this problem, and he may think Erin is asking a lot to leave it behind. This is a difficult situation for them and we imagine that it will probably get worse before it gets better. This is usually only the case more often than not in this world.

However, we don’t think Erin and Frank want different things. When the dust has settled, he should want witnesses and victims to be protected. It’s just about finding the resources and ways in which this can happen. It’s not easy, but in the end we hope that the results can be quite fruitful.

Similar news – Find out about Blue Bloods now, including more information about upcoming events

What would you most like to see in Blue Bloods Season 10?

Share this now in the attached comments! Also, remember to stay here for more series information. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Follow her on Twitter.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1bDBQIcNK10 (/ embed)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rVnSdx3_13E (/ embed)

advertisement