In his new book, “Breaking the Loop of Fate for Two: The Case of Multiparty Democracy in America,” political scientist Lee Drutman explains how he thinks American democracy has atrophied or collapsed, and what can be made to heal. he. “Trump may not be so much of the problem,” writes Drutman. “Rather, it is a symptom of something much bigger.” That something is our bipartisan structure, which, according to Drutman, almost collapsed. He believes that this has increased partisanship by making a whole binary choice, and that partisanship has itself been aggravated by the sorting of parties into ideologically coherent entities rather than fluid coalitions. Not too long ago, after all, the Democratic Party was full of southern conservatives and the G.O.P. had a large moderate wing of elected officials in the Northeast.

Drutman believes that some form of proportional representation with choice voting could lead to an increase in the number of viable parties, which in turn would reduce partisanship, and ultimately stalemate and extremism. Of course, choice voting means that voters’ second and third choices also count, which encourages candidates not to alienate supporters from their opponents. (Hendrik Hertzberg has written extensively for The New Yorker on choice voting and other potential electoral reforms.)

I recently spoke on the phone with Drutman, who is a senior fellow at the New America Foundation. During our conversation, which has been edited for clarity and clarity, we have discussed the question of whether a party is to blame for the current crisis, why ideologically inconsistent voting can benefit democracy and instead right-wing conservatism in a multi-party system.

It seems that you are arguing that the problems of our democracy are as much structural as political, if that makes sense – that politics can be resolved by changing structures. Is this a fair way of saying it?

I would not say that the policy can be fixed. I think it’s always going to be messy. But many of the most serious problems right now are the product of a true two-party system. There is no overlap between the two parties, which is, I think, completely new at the moment and in contradiction with our political institutions, which demand a broad compromise, not a zero-sum trench warfare. And it also drives us all crazy, because it really plays into the thinking between us and them that is inherent in our wiring.

OKAY. So what would be a fairer way of saying it?

That many of the problems we are currently experiencing are a function of our political institutions and in particular our electoral institutions, which tend to generate only two parties.

How about the argument that, regardless of the political system, democracies around the world seem to collapse?

I think that democracies around the world all face certain challenges. The aftermath of the financial crisis and increasing globalization, immigration, demographic change and urban / rural polarization – these are problems that affect all western democracies. The question is what type of political party system is best equipped to resolve these dynamics.

In the United States, the two-party system exacerbates these conflicts in a binary fashion and does not allow for easy realignment. New holidays are almost impossible to emerge, and we just have two tired boxers stuck in a ring that keep hitting each other. The advantage of multi-party systems across Western Europe is that, even if they also experience some of these same shocks, the party system can change, new parties can emerge and old parties can die. And you can see more responses from the system in which all is not thrown into this binary battle, us against them. There are different coalitions that come and go, and new coalitions can form. And it’s messy, but all politics are messy. But I think what you have seen is that in most democracies in Western Europe, although there is a populist far right that has grown, it has not taken power. In the United States, it has grown in strength.

You write in the book: “This is the danger in a two-party system: if it is easier to marginalize resentments and discontent in the short term, it can backfire on it in the long term. Marginalization fuels the populist myth of elite contempt and neglect. And once anti-system political sentiment grows enough to take control of a major party, democracy becomes unstable. Do we not see that in Europe, the far right parties saying that they are treated with disdain and neglect and put aside from coalitions, and win afterwards?

I don’t think it will be enough to gain power. It certainly helped these parties, but to build a winning coalition in a multi-party system, you actually have to be a real majority. And if that feeling reaches a real majority, it’s a problem, no matter what political system you have.

If you do the math and think about the Republican primary in 2016, you would say that 40% of the voters are Republicans or Republicans. About thirty percent of them wanted Donald Trump. This should be a twelve percent party. But instead, Trump got the head of the U.S. government and fundamentally transformed the Republican Party. Because partisanship is what it is in a two-party system, many people on the political right have said, “Well, I don’t like this guy. He’s a little rude. But hey, he has the right enemies ”, and finally they warmed up against him. In a multi-party system, there would have been another party for people to join if Trump had resumed their party. But since there is only one game in town, many people have found themselves looking beyond its obvious shortcomings to just say, “Well, at least he’s better than the Democrats.”

Are there other specific benefits that you think could arise from having multiple parties?

I think the proportional voting system that would take us to multiple parties would do wonders for voter turnout. Voter turnout in the United States is quite low, and has been stagnating for a long time, despite many efforts to increase the turnout. If there are more parties, people are more likely to feel as if one of the parties represents them, speaks to them and they are happy to vote for them. But more importantly, in a proportional system, every vote counts, because there is no swing district or swing state and you don’t have to live in Iowa or a suburban district near Philadelphia. to make your vote count. And most people, if their vote doesn’t count, say, “Well, what’s the point of voting?” And more importantly, parties don’t bother recruiting people to vote, because why waste money to recruit voters who don’t mind? Just focus on the limited number of ten to fifteen percent of the swing quarters that really count. People feel like they are better represented in multi-party systems because they feel like they are in fact a party that speaks for themselves.

One point that your book mentions repeatedly is that the parties were less ideologically sorted, with the northern liberals in the G.O.P. and the southern Conservatives of the Democratic Party. This could have positive effects on partisanship and the functioning of government, etc. But that also seems wrong in the sense that people often voted for a party they didn’t really believe in, because of the name of the party and the history behind that party. Nor does it seem totally healthy for democracy. Was our democracy a bit better because people were not sure what they were voting for, or am I wrong?

No, I think you are watching. This is the sad compromise in a two-party system, that is, you have parties that are inconsistent and people do not know exactly what they are voting for, or that you have parties that are quite separate and that they can’t work together at all, which our political system requires. We are a system of separation of powers put in place to demand a broad compromise and a coalition. It was criticism of the bipartisanship of an earlier era – that voters are unable to send clear signals because the parties really don’t support anything.

I think the advantage of multi-party democracy is that it does not force this arbitration, and you can have multiple parties that form different coalitions. But voters can also send clear signals about the parties they actually support, as the parties offer more different alternatives. So people have the impression that they know clearly what signals they are sending, and then the coalitions are formed after the elections and must represent a real majority.

Trump has changed the Republican Party, and the Democratic Party is changing and will change more if Bernie Sanders or even Elizabeth Warren wins the nomination. Is your theory good because it shows that parties can change and that they are malleable, and that we are not stuck in ideological ruts? Or is it your theory that it’s bad because we’re so partisan that if someone takes control of a party, it can get party people to do what they want, because the alternative looks worse?

I look at it a lot more in the second way. And this is informed by a lot of political science which suggests that voters are really not ideological. They are much more partisan. Most people don’t read the New Yorker and pay attention to politics as closely as you and I do. And most of the time, they just say, “Well, I’m a Democrat because people like me are Democrats” or “I’m a Republican because people like me are Republicans, and whoever the candidate is, I will support this nobody. ”Look at how it meant to be a Republican changed under Trump. It’s partisan now. Ideology is fluid for many people. Identity and partisanship are much more fixed, and I think that is what we are experiencing at the moment and that we will probably live in the future.

You write: “The problem is not only Republican (or Democrat). The problem is the toxic politics of the two-party system. “Is it correct? I realize that saying that a party is to be blamed by definition sounds partisan and leads to increased partisanship, but what if it is fundamentally true?

I have certainly struggled with this point and am in favor of arguments that suggest that the Republican Party is more of an issue than the Democratic Party, because the Republican Party has certainly pushed the boundaries of constitutional hardball much more aggressively, which made it much more difficult for many people to vote. and pushed gerrymandering much more aggressively. Perhaps the Republicans would see it differently. But, for me, the biggest problem here is where that thought drives us. So let’s say you are a partisan democrat and you say, “Well, if the Democrats could win enough elections and get total control, everything would be fine.” Well, one, is this going to really happen happen anytime in the near future? I think we overestimate demography as a destiny and underestimate the way our political institutions overrepresent the rural party. So I don’t think it’s a workable plan for the future, even if it’s a reasonable premise.

The second thing, which worries me even more, is that if the plan is for the Democrats to simply try to wipe out the Republicans, it means that whoever the Republican Party moderates are, they would have left it. And then the Republican Party becomes even more the concentration of rural, left behind, gun owners, “America is for white people and Christians” – and these are the people who are preparing for a civil war s ‘they feel they’ are not going to have a voice. These are the people who thought that if Hillary Clinton became president, she would hinder their ability to be practicing Christians in this country. I think history tells us that when a losing team feels that it will be a permanent minority and that it has no legitimate path to return to power, it becomes aggressive and violent. And I don’t like this future either, so I don’t see it as a way to go.

Two questions on which America and the G.O.P. are rather unique in the western world are race and climate change. How do you think these two issues would be handled in a multi-stakeholder system?

I look at European countries, which are much more ahead of us to switch to renewable energies and reduce their carbon. They are therefore multi-party democracies and they have done much more on the climate. If you look at the polls, there is more and more support for doing something to mitigate global warming. But in a binary political system, it is often the minorities that govern, because if you are the plurality of a pluralist party, you get the power. So I think you would probably see, in a multi-party state in the United States, at least one if not two right-wing parties that are open to some form of carbon reduction policy, perhaps a carbon tax, which would be based on the market.

Race is a complex and broad subject. America is becoming much more multiracial and it is a challenge to build and maintain a multiracial democracy. But I think the challenge is compounded by a binary political system in which one party says, “Well, America is a white Christian nation, and if the minorities want to be part of our country, they have to join this culture, and it’s our heritage, and we want fewer minorities. “And the other side saying,” Well, America is a nation of immigrants, and we have to be a diverse society, and we have to raise a lot of people who have been marginalized in positions What you did in this binary system is that you created a zero-sum conflict over the future of American national identity and who we are as a nation, which is very difficult to manage. But it is incredibly dangerous to find your way around it in a way where both sides compete for power, and both sides feel that if the other side comes to power, their side will be marginalized and oppressed.

Would a multi-stakeholder system change the role of money in politics?

Most members of Congress keep complaining about having to raise all this money, but when it comes to voting for campaign finance reform, especially on the Republican side, they are told that, well, you shouldn’t vote for it because it will hurt you. But I think that in a multiparty system, in which you do not have this binary dynamic of a party being a majority and a minority party, and there is not a single party which would have a clear and definitive advantage in being able to raise unlimited amounts of money, you would see the possibility of building a majority coalition around some form of campaign finance reform.

What is the healthiest democracy in the world right now?

We constantly mention the countries of northern Europe as having fairly healthy and stable democracies. I think Ireland is doing quite well. It is a difficult time for democracies in general, but I think that some democracies are better equipped to weather these storms and some democracies are not. And I fear that with our two-party system and binary hyperpartisanism, we have a ship that is not well equipped to weather these storms.

