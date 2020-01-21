advertisement

Three losses – two of them close – were all Cal State Fullerton had to show for his first three Big West Conference men’s basketball games in Long Beach State on Saturday. The titans had lost six points against Hawaii, six points against UC Riverside and 13 points against the defending champion UC Irvine.

Surely there was nothing to be embarrassed about, as UCI (first) and Hawaii (fourth) were selected in a media survey ahead of Fullerton (fifth) and UCR (seventh) may have proven to be the more competitive team than most expected. Still, the Titans needed a win and they got one and defeated Long Beach at 66-62.

After that, Titan coach Dedrique Taylor spoke in relieved tones, and not just because it was a win over a rival.

“I’m excited that this group wins,” said Taylor after the game. “We needed a win in the worst way and I don’t care if it was against Little Sisters of the Poor. We needed a win.

“To come here and win this kind of victory against this kind of team says a lot in my opinion what this group is made of, but I also think that we have to continue to work hard and challenge ourselves to continue working because no night in the Big West Conference will be easy. Not one. ”

Indeed, this was a game in which Fullerton (6: 13, 1-3 Big West) had to fight against early deficits of 7: 0 and 19: 8. Given that the Titans had already lost three difficult conference games, they could have pounced on themselves quickly.

They have not.

“We have to be ready to fight this way, and I think this group has shown what they are capable of and what they can do if they stick to it,” said Taylor.

JACKSON ROWE GETTING THERE

CSF senior striker Jackson Rowe missed the first 11 games of the season because of a knee problem, but he averaged 13.9 points and 6.8 rebounds in 28.4 minutes of the eight games he’d played since he returned ,

He likes his progress since he returned.

“I mean, I’m still getting used to playing those high minutes and loud volumes,” said Rowe, who was the Big West newcomer of the year in the 2016-17 season and the All-Big West for the past two years -Title received seasons. “But I’ve been playing high minutes for two or three years. So it only takes getting used to getting into this rhythm.”

It’s only eight games, but the 6-foot-7-Rowe scores a best of 42.1% (16 for 38) from a 3-point distance. He was 4 for 7 on Saturday and scored 16 points.

The Titans will play at UC Davis on Wednesday and will be guests at Cal State Northridge on Saturday evening.

HIGH LOSS

Long Beach and CSF met 60:60 late when Chance Hunter of the LBSU committed an obvious 1 foul on Brandon Kamga of the Titans and Kamga tried to get away from the back near the basket after Kamga kicked the ball off Colin Slater had stolen.

Four consecutive free throws – two by Kamga and two by Wayne Arnold after Fullerton retained possession – sealed Long Beach’s fate. It was the kind of setback that, according to LBSU coach Dan Monson, made Hunter feel “terrible” about his mistake.

Such a setback can be overcome with good leadership. Slater, who scored a 19 point game on Saturday, could be the player to take over this reign, depending on how he behaves on the pitch.

“I think a lot of things in terms of leadership go behind the scenes,” said Slater, a junior guard with an average of 10.7 points and third in the team. “It’s not necessarily what you see on the pitch as a result, it’s before what we do. When I sit with guys in the movie, let’s all stay here and talk about” OK, what will we do to get better next time to become?”

“I think that’s another aspect where I can improve as a player and as a teammate with my boys. Just to continue being more vocal and more training has impressed me since I’ve been here: ‘You pull the boys aside and communicate, but be louder towards the team. ‘This is an aspect that I will improve and push ahead so that we can get better.’

THIS AND THAT

UC Irvine (11: 8) is the only team that has set an undefeated conference record with 3: 0. The anteaters play in Long Beach State (6-14, 1-3) on Wednesday and host Cal Poly (4-13, 1-2) on Saturday. Both games take place at 7 p.m. … CSUN Junior Guard Terrell Gomez leads the conference with 20.9 points. He shoots a 93.3% conference best from the free throw line. Joshua Morgan, a 6:11 newcomer to Long Beach, leads the Big West with 2.3 per game. He had a program record of eight in Saturday’s loss to Fullerton. … UCI leads the conference with 40.8 per game. UC Riverside is next at 37.3.

