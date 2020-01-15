advertisement

In the second half of the January box office in 2019, the cinema business collapsed for weeks. Cinemas will hope to avoid repeating this weekend when Sony’s “Bad Boys For Life” and Universal / MRC’s “Dolittle” hit theaters for the MLK weekend, along with well-received “1917” and “Just Mercy” from last weekend.

Bad Boys For Life, the long-awaited third installment of the Bad Boys series, is expected to be number 1 with an opening weekend of at least $ 35 million and possibly up to the top $ 40 million. Although the film is unlikely to outperform Bad Boys II – $ 138 million domestically and $ 273 million worldwide in 2003 – it was made on a slightly cheaper budget. “Bad Boys II” had a budget of $ 130 million, while “Bad Boys For Life” had a budget of $ 90 million.

The hope for Sony is that the cult fan base of “Bad Boys” will help the film achieve a better box office result than the last attempt to revive a dormant franchise: “Men In Black: International”. This $ 110 million summer film failed to open with just $ 30 million opening, $ 80 million domestic, and $ 253 million worldwide. Given the age of the leading actors Will Smith and Martin Lawrence and the high demand from the former actor, it is unlikely that a successful result will lead to further “Bad Boys” films. For a Sony team that grossed $ 1.37 billion in North America in 2019, this could still be a good start to the new year.

In Bad Boys For Life, Smith and Lawrence return as Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett, the once inseparable cop duo that has slid apart and is considering retirement. But they’re forced to get back together after the brother of a mob boss they defeated years ago (Jacob Scipio) forced them to take revenge. Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah directed the film based on a screenplay by Chris Bremner, Peter Craig and Joe Carnahan.

Universal’s “Dolittle” is Robert Downey Jr.’s first film appearance since the end of his Marvel career with “Avengers: Endgame”. With a PG rating, the adventure comedy is aimed at a family audience and is expected to earn $ 20. 22 million this weekend.

This means that this weekend for Universal will be very mixed. With a budget of $ 175 million, “Dolittle” is well on the way to becoming as big as “Cats” for the studio if it isn’t supported by both overseas markets and families with good word of mouth who don’t do You have the option to accompany your children until the release of Sonic the Hedgehog next month.

However, Universal was supposed to get another strong weekend for “1917” after the main prize winner earned an opening of $ 37 million and 10 Oscar nominations last weekend. Vegas oddsmakers have given the film a strong chance to give Universal its second Best Picture win in so many years, which will increase the tie factor for interested cinema-goers who haven’t seen it yet. Both “1917” and Sony’s “Little Women” are expected to exceed $ 100 million domestically in the coming weeks. If so, the 2020 nominee list will include four films that have exceeded this mark for the first time since the nomination.

“Dolittle” plays Downey Jr. as the famous veterinarian who has the ability to speak to animals. When Queen Victoria falls seriously ill, Dolittle is reluctantly pulled out of his retired life to find a cure. Harry Collett, Antonio Banderas and Michael Sheen star alongside Emma Thompson, Rami Malék, John Cena, Kumail Nanjiani, Octavia Spencer, Tom Holland, Craig Robinson, Ralph Fiennes, Selena Gomez and Marion Cotillard. Stephen Gaghan made the film based on a script he wrote with Dan Gregor and Doug Mand.

