AustonMatthews has 34 goals this season and 35 remaining games. Matthews has recently had a crack that has reasonably scored the 50 goals. Only three players in Maple Leafs history have reached this point. Can Auston Matthews be the fourth?

One of the most surprising statistics about the Toronto Maple Leafs is that they have been around for just over 100 years and only three players have scored 50 goals. Not to mention that it took the first 65 years to reach their first in Rick Vaive.

Vaive scored 54 goals in the 1981/82 season, making him the first player in Maple Leafs history to score 50 goals. At the same time, he overtook Frank Mahovlich’s franchise record of 48 goals in one season with a Maple Leaf. Vaive would put two more seasons in a row with 51 goals and 52 goals.

It was only five years later that the Maple Leafs saw Gary Leeman as another scorer with 50 goals, who scored 51 goals in the 1989/90 season. Leeman, who played 667 games in the NHL, was only able to reach this mark again after reaching his career high of 32 goals last season.

The third and last player to score 50 goals in blue and white was Dave Andreychuk. He played 1,639 games in his NHL career and had many seasons with at least 30 goals before joining the Maple Leafs in the 1992/93 season. The Leafs knew they were going to get a goalscorer and it only took him until his second season with the team to score 53 goals in 1993-94.

Today we have Auston Matthews, who has probably the best chance in recent history, to be the fourth player to reach the 50 goal mark in a Maple Leafs uniform.

To say that Matthews got into the NHL scene is an understatement. Four goals in a game at any point in a player’s career is incredible, but it is unprecedented to do so in your first NHL game. Since this game in Ottawa, the Leafs knew that they had a special player in their hands.

After a couple of seasons in a row injured, Matthews is well on the way to playing a full 82 game season and we will see his full potential for goals. Matthews is currently well on the way to scoring around 54-56 goals this season. When he gets there he will tie or exceed Rick Vaives’ record of 54 goals.

Of course, health plays an important role in this prognosis, but so far there is no reason to believe that he cannot achieve this. Mix in a few more hat tricks like he did the low devils the other day and we might have to talk about 60. Of course you always have to play the games and then the projections are thrown out the window.

There will definitely be something to follow when the season ends and when Matthews hits the 50s mark and the Leafs reach the playoffs, it is hard to ignore Matthews as a Hart Trophy candidate.

Do you agree or disagree? Let me know what you think in the comments below.

