In early January 2020, a meme posted on Facebook said that Amazon’s personal assistant, driven by artificial intelligence, Alexa, could be used in an emergency. Here is the post, with the Facebook user name trimmed for privacy:

Users of Amazon Echo, which is widely known by its character AI Alexa, can activate various “skills”, which are the voice-activated equivalent of downloading apps to smartphones. One of these skills is a program designed by the American Heart Association (AHA) that teaches users how to do cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and recognize the warning signs of a heart attack or accident. cerebrovascular.

But the device does not activate emergency services – users must call an ambulance themselves. And the instructions for activating the skill are not precisely described in the meme above, according to an article from the heart association, which states:

To access this new information, people simply ask Alexa, starting with the phrase “Alexa, ask American Heart” to make sure they hear scientific information from the American Heart Association.

The first step is to activate the skill in the Alexa app or by saying, “Alexa, activate the American Heart Association”. Then you would say:

– “Alexa, ask American Heart… how to do CPR?”

– “Alexa, ask American Heart … what are the warning signs of a heart attack?”

– “Alexa, ask American Heart… what are the warning signs of a stroke?”

Every day in America, someone has an average stroke every 40 seconds. About 2,200 Americans die every day from cardiovascular disease. Cardiac arrest kills more than 350,000 people a year. Because these are emergencies requiring urgent treatment, Alexa first tells the user to call 911 before offering further instructions.

Competence is important, noted the AHA, because, “A 2015 study reported that about half of all communities do not have 911 dispatchers trained to give CPR instructions, as recommended by the AHA. “

An Amazon spokesperson told us that the first thing to do in an emergency is to call emergency responders, which in the U.S. means dialing 911.

An Amazon disclaimer states: “These first aid skills are for educational and educational purposes only and do not replace professional first aid training, medical advice, treatment, or diagnosis.” If you think you have a medical emergency, please call your local emergency number. Calling your local emergency number is almost always the quickest way to get life-saving treatment. “

