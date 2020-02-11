advertisement

Akron is not only the favorite that represents MAC basketball in March, but the Zips can also make noise.

The Akron basketball program has never won an NCAA tournament game. After the Zips lost as a 15-seed in 1986, it took 23 years before they returned to big dance.

(Thanks to KenPom and Barttorvik for statistics and ACC Digital Network for GIF)

advertisement

Program background

Keith Dambrot, Akron’s trainer from 2005-2017 (and LeBron James’ former trainer) helped steer the program in the right direction. Dambrot took over a team that played between 13 and 15 in the previous season and led the Zips in 12 consecutive winning seasons. This route included three tournament appearances in 2009, 2011 and 2013 (13, 15, 12 points), but these squads could not achieve an angry victory within 10 points.

When Dambrot moved to Duquesne after the 2016/17 season, John Groce took the lead. Groce, Illinois’ head coach from 2013-2017, was fired after a four-year tournament drought. In his first year at the top (2017-18), Akron’s “Season Over 0.500” was snapped with a record 14-18.

After 2017/18, there were certainly Akron fans who privately feared that the “ship was sailed” when it came to chasing this elusive NCAA tournament victory. However, the zippers could have other plans.

Erect the ship

The fights in 2016-17 are partly due to the inexperience of the team (323rd National). A season later, a certain maturation (103.) ensured that the zippers were again over 0.500 (17-16).

This season Akron is one of the “oldest” teams in the sport (18) and the distribution of dividends. Spots are currently 74th in KenPom and are likely to be the favorites that represent the MAC in March (although many will argue for bowling green).

advertisement