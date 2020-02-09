advertisement

Flight crews constantly change time zones, causing an imbalance in their circadian rhythms and leading to potentially long-term health problems. Varsha Saraogi investigates the risks involved, current guidelines and what airlines can do.

Departures at midnight, early morning arrivals and adapting to multiple time zones in a few days disrupt people’s circadian rhythms – also called the biological clock – narrowing attention span and disrupting alertness. These are the very conditions that many pilots and cabin crew members face on a daily basis as they face technically difficult work where, in the worst case scenario, hundreds of lives may be at stake.

As the deputy psychologist at the NHS Community Mental Health Center, Ipek Ahmet, points out: “The potential safety implications of night flights that greatly disrupt sleep cause physical and mental exhaustion among pilots and flight attendants. This affects their ability to perform their duties and operate an aircraft safely, putting passengers at risk. “

Ahmet points out that the performance problems associated with fatigue in aviation “have been systematically underestimated, despite the known fact that insufficient sleep considerably reduces basic cognitive performance and basic piloting skills”.

Human error is associated with up to 80% of aviation accidents and pilot fatigue contributes 15% to 20% of all fatal air disasters, according to a study by the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) ). The study indicates that the main causes of fatigue are “night flights” and “disruptive schedules”.

“Humans are creatures of habit when the time comes,” says Ahmet. “Our internal timer is set to a 24-hour clock and when changed or ignored, it will have a physiological and behavioral impact causing disruption of the circadian rhythm, or CRD – commonly known as jet lag.”

Risks Caused by Lack of Sleep

“Inconsistent hours of rest and an unbalanced circadian cycle put flight attendants at higher risk of contracting various types of cancer.”

In addition to reduced ability to concentrate, fatigue and long hours of work expose the flight crew to other physical problems.

Citing a study by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), Ahmet says that for pregnant flight attendants, working 15 hours or more during the first trimester is linked to an increased risk of miscarriage.

“Menstrual irregularities are well known to female crew members who fly long-haul flights repeatedly,” she added.

In addition, inconsistent hours of rest and an unbalanced circadian cycle put flight attendants at higher risk of contracting various types of cancer, according to a report in Environmental Health by researchers from the Department of Environmental Health and Biostatistics at Harvard. . Flight attendants are 74% more likely to suffer from stomach, skin or breast cancer compared to those working on the ground, according to the report.

What industry regulations say

“For European pilots, the total duty period should not exceed 60 hours over the course of seven consecutive days.”

EASA – which is responsible for ensuring aviation safety across Europe – published an updated version of flight time limits (FTL) in 2014 for pilots and flight crews, in taking into account scientific and medical evidence regarding fatigue.

For European pilots, it prescribed that the total service period should not exceed 60 hours in seven consecutive days and 190 hours in 28 consecutive days.

In addition, the total flight time allocated to a crew member may not exceed 100 hours of flight in 28 consecutive days and 900 hours of flight in a calendar year.

With regard to the rest period, pilots need 12 hours of rest or the duration of the previous service if it was more than 12 hours. For example, if a pilot was on duty for eight hours, he would need 12 hours of rest, but if he was on duty for 16 hours, he should have a rest period of 16 hours.

However, regulations differ in each region. While EASA has imposed a maximum of 12.45 hours of continuous service for a late afternoon departure – without interruption and with a limit of 11 hours of night flight, the current limit of flight rights of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) night is 10.5 hours. The two compare unfavorably to the regulatory regime in the United States, where the Federal Aviation Authority has a nine-hour night shift.

While regulators have capped hours of work to ensure flight attendants are not overworked, Ahmet notes that this is not the complete solution.

“Airlines and regulators have tried to solve the fatigue problem by focusing only on hours of service rather than focusing on the physiological factors that are really responsible,” adds Ahmet.

Reduce fatigue during short and long-haul flights

“The main fatigue mitigation strategy is to provide the crew with in-flight rest breaks scheduled to sleep in the crew rest facilities.”

To help airlines solve this problem, regulators have prescribed a task list for flight crews working in different time zones. These include taking advantage of a lot of sun, becoming aware of the day and minimizing the consumption of alcohol and caffeine to avoid dehydration.

For long-haul flights and stopovers away from home, the flight crew should not attempt to acclimatize to local time, according to the Organization’s Manual of Civil Aviation Medicine of international civil aviation (ICAO). He said the entire crew should “stay at home time”, “maintain a routine that is aligned with home time rather than trying to adjust to local time” so that they can function better when they return.

Despite the solutions provided by the various regulators, Ahmet says that better strategies must be implemented, keeping in mind cabin crew – who must be woken up more often than cabin crew.

“The main fatigue mitigation strategy is to provide the crew with scheduled in-flight rest breaks to sleep in the crew rest facilities,” she said. “However, all cabin crew members must be awake during meals, so that they have less time available to rest in flight compared to the flight crew.”

In addition to better rest schedules, crew members should be educated on sleep hygiene “so they can get some rest before work or during layovers,” adds Ahmet.

In addition to training, Ahmet suggests that exercise will go a long way toward resetting the biological clock. “It is surprising how certain jacks, crunches, push-ups and handstands can improve staff with CRD,” she adds.

Finally, aviation companies must also capitalize on technology to ensure more efficient operation of their crew.

“Given that modern technologies are deployed in most flight operations, portable sleep tracking technologies should be used to actually measure sleep before and after flight crew stopovers so that they can better manage and optimize their own sleep, ”concludes Ahmet. .

History courtesy of Airport Technology

