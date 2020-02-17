advertisement

One day last summer, Jake Fiennes got lost in a cloud of butterflies. It was on a wooded path near Holkham Beach, on the north coast of Norfolk. Every decade or so, ten million painted orange, black and white butterflies migrate to Britain from tropical Africa. The hot summer meant that it was also an exceptional year for the native species, and the painted ladies mingled with red admirals, peacocks and common blues, feeding on shrubs set back a few meters from the path. “I just sat in a mist of floating and floating butterflies,” Fiennes explained to me later. “I was impressed. These flowers exploded. “

It turns out that two of my friends died at the time. They saw a silhouette in the whirlwind. Fiennes, who is forty-nine years old, has bright blue eyes and a shaved head, with the exception of an irregular streak of white hair, shredded with gray. It is a striking presence, with an abrupt and eager way of speaking. He combines the good jargon of the English countryside – the hedges are beaten, the ditches are torn off, the grass is the grass – with a lot of profanity. He begins sentences in the middle. He started talking to my friends at home about the painted ladies, about how they floated on the gusts of the Atlas mountains; how, if you looked closely enough, you could see the faded wings of older creatures; and how they got tired while flying over the sea, and sometimes rested, like a heap of dusty stars, on fishing boats in the English Channel. My friends got up and watched for a while. Then they continued, leaving the butterfly man behind.

Fiennes is the conservation manager of the Holkham Estate, one of Britain’s largest privately owned properties. The estate covers around twenty-five thousand acres and includes a nature reserve, which is visited by almost a million people a year, and an agricultural enterprise which cultivates potatoes, sugar beets and barley, for beer. In 2018, Fiennes was hired by the main landowner of Holkham, the eighth Earl of Leicester, to reinforce wildlife across the estate, from its arable land intensively cultivated to its wetland bird habitats. Fiennes describes what he does as “multifunctional farming” or “environmental farming”. He believes that farmers in the 21st century should grow as much as they can on their land – mushrooms for the soil, weeds for pollinators, weeds for insects, insects for birds, pasture for livestock – for the purposes to long-term carbon capture and food production. “How do we feed the nine billion?” Said Fiennes. “We feed them through functional ecosystems.”

Fiennes spent his adult life in British agriculture, but it is not entirely. He is the twin brother of actor Joseph Fiennes and one of six siblings from one of Britain’s best known bohemian families – the Twisleton-Wykeham-Fiennes, who choose to simplify their last name. (Jake’s older brother is Ralph; his sisters, Sophie and Martha, are filmmakers; his third brother, Magnus, is a Los Angeles-based music producer; Ranulph Fiennes, the polar explorer, is a cousin.) Fiennes is deeply dyslexic and almost entirely self-taught. Last year he was an adviser to the first major British review of its national parks since 1947, edited by Julian Glover, journalist and former speech writer for David Cameron. “There is an element of Jake who seems to have been able to get into farming or heroin,” Glover told me. “There is no one else like him.”

Fiennes lives in a former blacksmith’s house with his partner, Barbara Linsley, agricultural historian, in the village of Burnham Thorpe, a few kilometers from Holkham. On the wall above its stairs are the heads and antlers of the six species of deer from Great Britain, which Fiennes has slaughtered and eaten. One fine September afternoon, Fiennes drove me from his house to the grounds of Holkham Hall, which was built by the Coke family, knighted as the Earls of Leicester by King George II, in 1744. ( The name is pronounced “Cook.”) Fiennes turned his Ford Ranger to face the gates and the arrow road leading to the park, and rolled a black cigarette. “It is the gateway to Holkham,” he said. “Here’s Coke of Norfolk who says,” Here’s the size of my cock. “”

Holkham was one of the cradles of the agricultural revolution. In the early 19th century, the estate, which included some seventy farms, set new standards for food production, instituting regular four-course crop rotations, long-term leases, systematic breeding programs and the use of cover crops, such as clover, which fixes nitrogen in the soil. Although many of these techniques appeared earlier, they were published with great success by Thomas William Coke, a prominent politician. Coke of Norfolk, as it was called, organized annual sheep shearing which attracted hundreds of landowners to the area. In July 1820, Prince Potemkin of Russia, with visitors from Baltimore and Paris, heard of Arab sheep, tips for preventing mice from eating corn stalks, and the right direction for sowing seeds (from north to South). The “Norfolk rotation” was replicated on all farms on the British plains and increased food production, freeing the workers from the land to try their luck in the mines and factories of the industrial revolution.

When Coke died in 1842, a stone column topped with a sheaf of wheat was erected at Holkham. Fiennes drove his truck over the grass to show it to me. The pedestal is decorated with sculptures of sheep, seeders and sayings appropriate to our frightening ecological era. “What I like is that,” said Fiennes, showing an inscription under a plow. He said “Live and let live”.

Fiennes told me to close my eyes. The monument is in a corner of a Jane Austen-style park, a dreamlike England. “What can you hear?” Asked Fiennes. I was struck by the silence. After a while, I could make out the little noise of a couple of birds, singing in the distance. “Generally not much,” he said. During the life of Fiennes, Great Britain lost around 44 million nesting birds. “It has become a natural, everyday thing that is not there,” said Fiennes. “It is what it is.”

The United Kingdom is a cultivated country. Almost seventy-five percent of the land is devoted to agriculture – compared to about forty-five percent in the United States. After the deprivations of World War II, the country joined a continent-wide effort to banish hunger from Europe. Between 1935 and 1998, helped by chemicals, subsidies, heavy machinery and crop science, British farmers more or less tripled their yields per acre of wheat, oats and barley. Milk production has doubled. The quantity of chicken meat offered for sale has increased twenty-five times. Traditional farming methods, such as rotation in Norfolk, have disappeared.

Many semi-natural habitats have been drained or plowed. It is estimated that 97% of the hay meadows have been lost. Between 1990 and 2010, the area of ​​crops treated with pesticides in the United Kingdom increased by fifty percent. The damage to the environment caused by intensive British agriculture has only recently been understood. In 2013, twenty-five nature organizations published the first “State of Nature” report. “Even the most casual observer may have noticed that everything is not going well,” Sir David Attenborough wrote in the preface.

