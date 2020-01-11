advertisement

Last week, author John Boyne pointed out what he saw as a worrying trend in publishing. “I can’t help feeling that publishers and authors, by using the same three words all the time and then inserting a noun, effectively build a genre that sells well if the topic and its title are really dealt with A little bit more thinking and thinking. ” he wrote on twitter.

The tweet was accompanied by a picture of seven books: The Lady of Auschwitz, The Brothers of Auschwitz, The Child of Auschwitz, The Sisters of Auschwitz, The Tattooist of Auschwitz, The Librarian of Auschwitz and The Saboteur of Auschwitz.

The most notable response came from the Auschwitz Memorial Twitter account: “We understand these concerns and have already addressed inaccuracies in some published books. (John Boyne’s book) However, the boy in the striped pajamas should be avoided by anyone studying or teaching about the history of the Holocaust. “

They linked up with an article on an educational page of the Holocaust Survivors’ Friendship Association that criticized Boyne’s story of the friendship between a Jewish child and the son of a Nazi officer as historically inaccurate.

The Holocaust in literature has long been a source of tension, and recent novels on the subject have been criticized by historians as poorly understood

John Boyne declined to read this article because the first paragraph contains three minor inaccuracies. He quickly got annoyed by other Twitter users (he has since deleted all of his tweets), but the point where Boyne and the Auschwitz memorial agree – that there is a spread of poorly designed Holocaust fictions – is worth investigating to become.

The Holocaust in literature has long been a source of tension. Theodor Adorno said: “To write a poem after Auschwitz would be barbaric.” Elie Wiesel wrote: “A novel about Treblinka is either not a novel or it is not about Treblinka.”

These lines are written by Dr. Helen Finch quotes, an associate professor and lecturer on, among other things, “Literature and Holocaust” at the University of Leeds. However, she adds that not writing about the Holocaust has never been an option. “It’s not a way to deal with human experience … What literature can do is imagine the unimaginable and put it in a different context.”

It wrote about the Holocaust from the start, but it took a long time to sneak into the mainstream. “The breakthrough came from Anne Frank (The Diary of). I think the piece was particularly large. In 1978 there was a big television show called Holocaust with Meryl Streep. “

In the 1940s and 1950s, the authors were so horrified by the Holocaust crimes that they couldn’t imagine how to find words or a literary form to describe them. File photo: AP

According to Ruth Franklin, author of A Thousand Darks: Lies and Truth in Holocaust Fiction, there was a “crescendo” of such literature in the 1990s. “There was a point in the late 1990s when I researched my book … Every other day there was a new undiscovered treatise or novel about the Holocaust.”

Why was that? “The taboo to talk about has decreased. There is also a generation problem. The children and now the grandchildren of the Holocaust survivors had grown up and (invented) their own stories about family experience or the experience of people they knew. “

Helen Finch notes that in the 1990s there was new interest in “bottom-up” history and new access to Soviet archives. Since then the population has become increasingly aware of the Holocaust. “It becomes part of the imaginative background everyone is writing against. While people in the 40s and 50s were so horrified that they couldn’t imagine how words or a literary form could be found for this event. “

The work that has best sold over the years is often books that are least of concern to general readers. “Sure, in the German context, people like Günter Grass, who were actually not victims, sold much better than people who were victims.”

For example, certain perspectives are less well documented – Finch notes a relative lack of female or gay survival records – while other stories are confused. “It doesn’t hurt to tell a story that is tastier, more accessible, and attracts more readers,” Franklin says, “but I also think it is useful to provide the context so that people understand that there is none in any city Schindler gives. When Schindler’s list came out in the 1990s, there was a flood of ‘savior tales.’

Finch responds to this. “Redemptive stories are not great, novels where you end up feeling good and trying to make sense of an essentially meaningless event. In German fiction there is always the ‘good German’ who appears, the one German who has hidden Jews in her attic. However, the fact is that most people were complicit. So if you write one story after the other with a good SS guard, you are falsifying the truth and the burden of responsibility that is placed on the perpetrators. “

(We) meet visitors who come to the Auschwitz Memorial and see the commander’s mansion and say, “Oh, this is The Boy in the Striped Pajamas mansion.”

And that’s the danger, she says, in the mass market entertainment that is supposed to deliver just that simple morality. “Authors can write what they want, but from my point of view you have to think about its position and accuracy … If you look at it as a kind of Arthurian romance, material that you can rewrite at will, you’re open to criticism , “

Much of the good literature on the Holocaust is painful, says Franklin. “I think there is a part of me who cannot believe that the Holocaust can be a trend like Vampire YA is a trend or The Hunger Games is a trend. In a way the event itself is exploitative in my opinion . “

Pawel Sawicki, press officer and educator at the Auschwitz Memorial, is concerned. “There seems to be an increasing number of books based on the history of Auschwitz that are not properly researched,” he says. “Some people say,” This is fiction, why do we care? “But there are certain facts that people should respect or take into account.”

Recently, his colleagues began to criticize ahistorical literature. One of the first to criticize Heather Morris’ The Tattooist of Auschwitz. “The problem is that, especially when the book is advertised based on a true story, readers think that everything in the book is accurate and true when in many cases it isn’t.”

Why did you reply to Boyne’s tweet? “The author of The Boy in the Striped Pajamas criticized this and we agreed with him as an institution because we also had this concern, but we should actually remind people that The Boy in the Striped Pajamas … a completely fictional one Book that represents a fictional place that is only vaguely connected to the factual history of the Holocaust and should not be used for factual education about the Holocaust.

“(We) meet visitors who come to the Auschwitz memorial and see the commander’s villa and say, ‘Oh, this is the boy’s villa in striped pajamas’, and then we have to explain that, no, the story in The Boy from our historical perspective, the striped pajamas could not take place. “

Sawicki believes that with the death of more survivors and the release of fewer memoirs, the role of researchers at the Auschwitz memorial could shift to checking the Holocaust fiction. “Apparently more and more books are being written,” he says. “We have already written historical, factual reviews of two books and are talking about them, and maybe we will do so more and more.”

A scene from the 2008 film adaptation of The Boy in the Striped Pajamas. Auschwitz Memorial staff say the novel and film “should not be used for factual education about the Holocaust.”

John Boyne is clearly impressed by the criticism on Twitter, but is thinking about the main problem. Why did he tweet about these other books? “If publishers now say:” We need something from Auschwitz “, it is almost inevitable that the quality of these books will not always be that high.”

When he wrote the boy in striped pajamas, did he think much about the tension between telling the story of the Holocaust and its exploitation? “To be honest, no … It was something that I had studied very extensively, but I thought as a writer. I tried to tell an interesting story …

“I didn’t weigh the moral complexity of writing a novel like this. I certainly did in the years that followed when I traveled with the book, talked to the audience, and met Holocaust survivors.”

I have always made the children aware that this is a novel and that this story never happened

He emphasizes that he writes fiction, not history. “The novel is subtitled” a fable. “It’s a fiction that focuses on morality. I’m not saying that these characters existed, that this story ever happened … I created a fictional universe that is populated with fictional characters …

“I believe that a novel cannot have inaccuracies because it is well composed from the start. What it can have are anachronisms and I don’t think there are any in my books.”

Some of his critics argue that The Boy in the Striped Pajamas shouldn’t be presented as fact-based work in schools. “I have no problems with that,” says Boyne. “But I don’t think people are so stupid … Every time I go to school in a country I always told the children that this was a novel, that this story didn’t happen and they did it to point to the non-fiction that I read as a teenager.

“All I ever wanted was that children be moved enough by history to develop the same interest in this period of history as I did.”

None of the many Holocaust survivors Boyne has met has criticized the book, he says, although he recognizes that he is criticized elsewhere. “I’ll give you an example of an interesting criticism that I may have heard more than any other that has made me think,” he says. “People often say that they feel that the compassion in the book is more Bruno, who is of course the German boy than Schmuel, the Jewish boy, and that they feel uncomfortable because of it.

“I could have said it from Schmuel’s point of view, but I remember thinking back then that it would be wrong to put myself in the position of the little Jewish boy. I can’t really imagine, “Do I accept anything that people say?”

He hasn’t read the book in a long time, he says. “If I did that in the book, I would regret knowing it in the book.”

