advertisement

New York rapper Cam’ronThis man’s son looks like the incredible Hulk. The hip hop veteran went online this week to share a breathtaking snapshot of his mini-me flexing the main muscles.

Key facts: Killa launched Instagram this week with a photo slideshow showing how much her son has grown since joining the cover of her 2002 album Come Home With Me.

See this post on Instagram

advertisement

My son is passing. I said “ayo build muscle very quickly” he did, then I said “keep your shirt around my female company Nigga … you’re not weak” #GrownLilFlee

A message shared by @ mr_camron on February 2, 2020 at 8:17 PST

Key details: In September 2019, a photo of Cam flexing next to his mini-me appeared.

See this post on Instagram

Hbd to my nephew lil cam aka young king love bro bro up up time 2mor @mr_camron prepare the jet Vegas us on the way

A post shared by Mrsugadugga88 (@ sugadugga1988) on Sep 21, 2019 at 10:46 p.m. PDT

Wait, there is more: Tuesday, Jim Jones of Dipset, Freekey zekey and Cam’s mom recognized Killa’s birthday.

See this post on Instagram

Happy bday flee this photo is a reminder of the first photo session for this atmosphere, it was in front of the infamous building of 5 am U guarded your world got up from 5 am feels like yesterday love u kid thts never changed My main man #Fleetay @mr_camron # circa1998orso

A post shared by jimjonescapo (@jimjonescapo) on February 4, 2020 at 7:30 am PST

See this post on Instagram

All they did was shorten their chains, we fled from big Icey jewelry, we alone are responsible for the aviaonies aka #pops that gave birth to most of these jewelers in the game culture. rap Gabe Avi Ellionte joe Izzy to name a few Happy bday again we are fleeing, we are always futuristic We digital like @darealdukedagod looks like #DipSet for life

A message shared by jimjonescapo (@jimjonescapo) on February 4, 2020 at 9:52 PST

See this post on Instagram

HAPPY DAY G, Cameron. Come party with us tonight at the Mirage Miami in Florida

A post shared by Fredericka Giles / Mom’ron (@virgie_og) February 4, 2020 at 4:36 am PST

See this post on Instagram

Happy Gday family @mr_camron you already know how I give up .. I love you after death Nigga # dipset # dipset4life # freekeyzekey

A post shared by Freekey Zekey (@ freekey730) on February 4, 2020 at 7:08 am PST

Before you leave: In December 2019, Cam shared a super vintage photo of himself.

See this post on Instagram

“It’s for BLOODSHED that I didn’t forget,” we did nigga RIP again to everyone I love who couldn’t be here for this album. PH2

A post shared by @ mr_camron on December 26, 2019 at 10:24 am PST

Cam’ron post shows how brolic his son is in 2020: “I said,” Keep your shirt on my female company N *** a, You Ain’t Low “appeared first.

advertisement