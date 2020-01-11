advertisement

New York rapper Cam’ron is always there for vintage memory reflections. The hip-hop veteran went online this week to share some memories of his early days in music.

Key facts: Before the weekend, Killa went to Instagram with a slideshow of rare moments.

See this post on Instagram

advertisement

Club ritz..in Columbus .. and weekend dipset in Chicago .. yeah we really use to get it in Ohio, don’t forget da chi tho #UwasntThere @itschubbiebaby

A message shared by @ mr_camron on January 10, 2020 at 6:19 p.m. PST

On a related note: Cam recently announced plans to extend their Purple Haze 2 tour.

See this post on Instagram

PH2 TOUR NX MONTH. More dates to add

A message shared by @ mr_camron on January 7, 2020 at 11:52 PST

Wait, there is more: Cam recently celebrated the success of his album Purple Haze 2.

See this post on Instagram

I want thx @jonnyshipes @jacobyork @cinematicmusicgroup all producers @rodrhaspy @trizzytrack @officialheatmakerz @goddams @admbeatz @instarek and all those who participated @aimeemichelle_mimi love .. @pqchanel we will now resume work, more videos coming soon

A message shared by @ mr_camron on January 6, 2020 at 3:26 p.m. PST

Before you leave: In December 2019, Cam shared a great photo of himself.

See this post on Instagram

“It’s for BLOODSHED that I didn’t forget,” we did nigga RIP again to everyone I love who couldn’t be here for this album. PH2

A post shared by @ mr_camron on December 26, 2019 at 10:24 am PST

Cam’ron post shares a great photo back from the early days of Dipset: “We really used to get it in Ohio” appeared first.

advertisement