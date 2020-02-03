advertisement

New York rapper Cam’ron rest by dropping knowledge to the masses. The hip-hop veteran and sports fanatic went online last night to offer advice on the room to the star of the Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes.

Key facts: Last night, Killa hit Instagram to tell PM to put safety first after winning its first Super Bowl championship.

LMFAO – never a dull moment when you follow Killa regularly. lol Big Facts ??? @Mr_Camron @PatrickMahomes #SOHHNews #SOHH pic.twitter.com/WXpW4a0sFr

– SOHH (@sohh) February 3, 2020

Key details: Native to Kansas City Tech N9ne made sure to hit social media to respond to the Chiefs’ epic victory in the fourth quarter.

See this post on Instagram

But I’m just saying!

A post shared by Tech N9ne (@ therealtechn9ne) on February 2, 2020 at 9:26 PM PST

See this post on Instagram

WELCOME TO #REDKINGDOM

A post shared by Tech N9ne (@ therealtechn9ne) on February 2, 2020 at 7:11 p.m. PST

See this post on Instagram

TIME TO GET IT! FOR ALL KC FANS, #REDKINGDOM IS NOW STREAMING EVERYWHERE! Play hard so that the world can hear us today! TAG YOUR STORIES! #KCMO @chiefs GO!

A post shared by Tech N9ne (@ therealtechn9ne) on February 2, 2020 at 6:37 am PST

Wait, there is more: The Chiefs won their first Super Bowl last night after 50 long years.

Before you leave: The loss of the San Francisco 49ers seemed to spark an upset reaction from the hardcore Niners fan Game.

Sick.

– The Game (@thegame) February 3, 2020

We had 1 job.

– The Game (@thegame) February 3, 2020

