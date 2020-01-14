advertisement

POCONO RACEWAY – Only a limited number of reserved places are still open at Pocono Raceway for this summer, the first double-header NASCAR race.

It’s only January, but Pocono Raceway officials are already planning in June.

“The fans have responded enormously and we are quickly sold out. Four infield camping sections are already completely sold out,” said Nick Igdalsky, CEO of Pocono Raceway.

advertisement

Pitches for the first NASCAR double-header race at Pocono Raceway near Long Pond are sold out.

The race weekend is planned from June 25 to June 28.

Igdalsky says this is the first site that sites have ever sold out.

“We have just under 200 reserved pitches in the infield of around 3,000. There is also some availability in general admission camps. That will be the last to fill,” said Igdalsky.

Because the demand for the double header is so great, Pocono Raceway has actually renovated Turn 1 to make a few hundred more places.

Because of the history of Pocono Raceway, nobody has ever been able to spend the night in camp 1. It has always been a Sunday tailgate. This is changing this year with increased demand. We have renovated the bathrooms so that there are full bathroom and shower facilities in that area. It is one of the most spectacular views of the course, “added Igdalsky.

Local businesses are also preparing for crowds.

The owner of Harmony Beverage in Lake Harmony is already making plans for inventory and staff.

“I’m still surprised that so much has been sold and everything is going so well. I thought this would be huge. People at Pocono know what they are doing,” said Kelly Holman.

More information about Doubleheader Weekend at Pocono Raceway here.

41.054344

-75.511279

.

advertisement