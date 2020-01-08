advertisement

Banff National Park camping reservations open on Wednesday. The park expects many campgrounds to be fully booked in the early hours.

Adventurers hoping to explore Banff National Park this summer can jump online Wednesday to begin camping bookings and research on how to book a place on a transfer to a tourist spot.

Giving people time to plan their outdoor trips, Parks Canada is opening camping reservations for Banff National Park sites at 8am on Wednesday. Last January, a record number of people booked camping trips when bookings opened that toppled Parks Canada’s online booking system. About 7,000 people were stuck waiting for the site to reset so they could grab their favorite camp.

Despite the slow start, more than 18,000 camping reservations were booked the first day they opened which increased by 5,000 by 2018.

“We continue to work with the contractor who runs the website to make sure delays associated with high traffic volume are avoided. They have made improvements to the system to try to make sure it doesn’t happen again, “said Jed Cochrane, visitor experience manager for Parks Canada.

Cochrane expects a similar or greater number of bookings this year. He’s seen the busiest camps sell out within the first hour of booking the previous years, so he’s sure it will happen again this year.

“People should try to get into the system and make their booking nice and early,” Cochrane said.

In addition to opening campground reservations, Parks Canada announced the introduction of a reservation system for their transfer from parts to Lake Louise and Lake Moraine.

One of the biggest challenges to visiting the Lake Louise and Moraine Lake area is the limited parking which flows into overcrowded parking lots with shuttle buses. Since parking lots are usually filled by sunrise during the peak tourist season, people would stay in a long line for the first time for the first service.

The new system, which starts April 1, will make people book their journey with the aircraft in advance. To board the boat, a reservation is required. About 75 percent of seats will be available for bookings on April 1st, but 25 percent will be open until two days in advance for any last minute trips.

“We’ve had a long line of registrations for that boat system, so by going to a reservation-based system we’re giving people predictability, the ability to plan ahead and they won’t have to wait in line,” he said. Cochrane.

Lake Louise and Moraine Lake are famous international photo spots that draw tourists to legions when the weather is beautiful. The National Park has seen a gradual increase in visitors in recent years, swelling from 3.14 million in 2018 to 3.3 million in 2019.

Camping reservations at Jasper National Park opened Tuesday, while travelers to Elk Island National Park, Rocky Mountain House National Historic Site, Waterton Lakes National Park and Buffalo Wood National Park have to wait until Thursday to book a site.

Jasper National Park will also feel the thrill of visitors as one of their largest camp sites, Whistlers Campground, remains closed until 2021 for redevelopment.

Reservations at Kootenay and Yoho National Parks also open on Thursday.

“Kootenay is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, so we’re going to do a lot of that. If people find that other camp resorts are full, I encourage them to look for a place in Kootenay or Yoho,” Cochrane said .

