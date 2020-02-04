advertisement

Due to heavy rainfall last week, Squamish Valley Road washed out and caught the campers on the other hand on February 1st.

From Thursday, January 30th to February 1st, Squamish received 166mm of rain, 61mm fell according to Environment Canada on Saturday alone.

Squamish Search and Rescue reports that members have been asked to bring a few campers back into town via the Upper Squamish washout.

“Fortunately, they had told someone where they were going and the authorities were contacted when they never returned home,” SAR’s Instagram post said.

An aerial view of the area revealed that no other campers were stranded, the guard continues.

Royal Canadian Marine Search volunteers and Rescue Station 4 Squamish were also involved in a rescue this weekend due to the storm.

On Saturday morning, February 1st, at 10 a.m., members set out to rescue someone on board a ship in Howe Sound. The boater had worked through the night to keep a few closely spaced ships apart. The boat driver asked for help in the morning after his boat was damaged.

According to a Facebook post from Station 4 Squamish, four volunteer lifeguards have moved through many debris obstacles on the way to the scene.

The District of Squamish factory team was also busy because of the rain.

The crews ask the public to avoid the Mamquam dirt road to Ring Creek.

“The area is being evaluated and there is more potential for transparencies like the one pictured here. We strongly advise people to stay away from this area. The road closed sign is on,” the district said on a Facebook post.

According to Environment Canada, snow and more rain are forecast for the rest of the week.

