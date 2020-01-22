advertisement

January 22, 2020: Jeremy Scott draws inspiration for Moschino’s Spring Campaign 20 from the 80s, especially music programs from that decade. The models with Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Kaia Gerber, Imaan Hammam and Adut Akech are portrayed in a purely female rock band called “Moschinorama”, which carries the Spring Line. And to top it off, Tyra Banks makes a cameo as a moderator of the show in the video ads. Look here.

January 9, 2020: Brazilian sustainable sneaker brand Cariuma, has announced its first sports sponsorship with Brazilian athlete Italo Ferreira, 2019 Surf League World Champion and 2020 Olympic Qualifier. According to the company, surfers like Ferreira are at sea all the time and experience the environmental problems of the oceans firsthand. “I am really happy to have Cariuma as my partner in my career,” said Ferreira. “The coolest thing that the brand has in the area of ​​surfing and skating, in sports and in a strong social and ecological commitment. It is very important that brands and companies think about it now and for our future.

January 7, 2020: Nike will launch on a grand scale in 2020. The Swoosh has signed a multi-year contract with the Liverpool Football Club as the organization’s official supplier for the 2020-21 season. Under the agreement, Nike will provide cadres for men, women and academics, as well as all coaching staff and members of the Liverpool Football Club Foundation. There were rumors last August that Liverpool would choose Nike as the new outfitter after the five-year contract with New Balance expired.

January 3, 2020: adidas will launch spring collection 20 for women and with it a campaign to remove old clichés. The effort, known as “Reimagine Sport”, shows several women sharing their own definitions of sport and the role of sport in each of their lives. The Three Stripes recruited the world champion in skiing, Mikaela Shiffrin, the Paralympics medalist and motivational spokeswoman Denise Schindler, the body-positive advocate Jessamyn Stanley and several others for the campaign. The collection presented in the campaign includes stylish active and lifestyle products such as high-performance tights and tracksuits. Some of the items are now available at Adidas.com/Reimagine_Sport.

Jessamyn Stanley in the Adidas campaign “Reimagine Sport”.

CREDIT: Adidas

January 3, 2020: Giuseppe Zanotti sets the gold standard for spring ’20. The designer presented his latest campaign with four key silhouettes: Lilium, Phoebe, Bebe and Catia. The shoes are photographed on models who appear near water, which should radiate a sensual and confident energy. “I wanted to create a kind of stylistically clean slate,” said the founder in a statement. “This campaign conveys my ethos of beauty and strength, style and craftsmanship.” Gold is the key to the season, as can be seen on the block-heeled Phoebe platform inspired by the 70s and on the oversized leather sandal by Lilium.

Giuseppe Zanotti’s Bebe platform from the brand’s spring 20 campaign.

CREDIT: Courtesy of the brand

