advertisement

The general election campaign was well underway before Leo Varadkar announced the first Saturday poll day in more than a century on February 8.

Press conferences were convened and election posters hung on lampposts when Mr. Varadkar traveled to Áras an Uachtaráin at lunchtime on Tuesday to demand that President Michael D Higgins dissolve the 32nd Dáil.

advertisement

Mr Varadkar said the elections should take place at the best time in the country: “Now the time has come.” President Higgins signed the declaration of dissolution shortly after 2 p.m.

The Taoiseach explained its reasons for holding the elections and stated that a Brexit deal had been reached that would have Britain “exit” the EU in an orderly fashion.

“There will be no hard line, citizens’ rights have been protected and the common tourist area will remain,” he said.

He said an agreement to restore power sharing in Northern Ireland had also been reached.

He said the next priority was to secure a free trade agreement between the EU, including Ireland, and the United Kingdom that would protect the Irish economy.

The government’s ability to do anything else that needs to be done: health, housing, climate change, tax reform, depends on this agreement, he said.

Mr Varadkar said there was a window where elections could be held to form a new government before the next European Council in March.

Saturday

A Saturday poll day is uncommon, as elections have been held on a Thursday or Friday in the past few decades.

According to good numbers from Gael, the schools are not closed on Saturday, so the parents do not have to find alternative childcare options.

Mr Varadkar spoke to Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin and other opposition leaders after the cabinet meeting this morning and informed them of his decision.

A Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar TD, visited Áras an Uachtaráin today, January 14, 2020, and, pursuant to Article 13 of the Constitution, requested that President Michael D. Higgins dissolve the 32nd Dáil and the new Dáil.https: //t.co convened / fYrU2FtQ9r pic.twitter.com/5H1qqiHxb2

– President of Ireland (@PresidentIRL) January 14, 2020

Fine Gael figures also point to the second referendum in Nice, which took place on Saturday, October 19, 2002, and the children’s referendum, which took place on Saturday, November 10, 2012.

The children’s referendum recorded a very poor turnout of 33 percent. The second referendum in Nice resulted in a 49 percent participation.

Fianna Fáil’s chairman, Micheál Martin, speaks to reporters at Leinster House after Mr. Varadkar confirmed that the elections will take place on February 8. Photo: Nick Bradshaw / The Irish Times

Fianna Fáil’s leader, Micheál Martin, welcomed the end of the indecision, but noted the short duration of the campaign.

“We want the public to have enough time to review policies and proposals, and a longer campaign would give the public more opportunities to hold the government accountable,” said Martin.

He added: “For us, and especially the Irish, this is an important choice for their future as we face enormous challenges,” he told Leinster House.

“Especially with regard to living space; People’s inability to afford houses, housing prices and rents is simply too high, and there is a deep, profound homelessness crisis at all levels of housing.

“In this country, it just doesn’t work in so many areas.”

Sinn Fein

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald in front of Leinster House. Photo: Nick Bradshaw / The Irish Times

Sinn Féins chairman Mary Lou McDonald said she did not underestimate the challenge her party was facing in the general election, but promised that it would be “very different” from last year’s local campaign.

“Every campaign is about convincing people, voters for voters, and there is no room for complacency or arrogance, but I am very confident that we have a very strong candidate list. We have a very strong political platform and we are happy looking forward to bringing them to the front door. “

Workers’ Party

Brendan Howlin, chairman of the Labor Party campaign, said at the opening: “We have to stop wasting public money. We have to build houses and improve health. “

Describing his party as a party to be trusted with public spending and the economy, he repeated his call for a left-center transfer pact, in which he called on Labor voters, to the Greens, Socialists and “progressive independents.” “to pass. His party would join the government, he said, if it succeeded in reaching a “critical mass” of elected TDs.

Dáil

After its dissolution, the Dáil will not meet tomorrow and the campaigns are underway.

Candidates – including the Taoiseach – have already started to put up their election posters. Mr. Varadkar’s election posters can be seen this morning on Navan Road in Dublin West.

The Taoiseach had previously expressed its preference for a May election, but had changed its mind when the voice strength of its minority coalition led by Fine Gael had waned in recent weeks.

Among the candidates who announced their intention to run on Tuesday were Fine Gael’s voted-out candidate, Verona Murphy, who said she would run as an independent candidate in Wexford, and former MEP Marian Harkin, who was a member of the constituency Sligo / Leitrim will compete.

However, Dublin Bay North TD and Minister of Disability Finian McGrath confirmed that he will not seek re-election.

Before going to the Áras, Varadkar said it was a privilege to run the country as a Taoiseach.

“Our economy has never been so strong. More people are working than ever before, incomes are rising, poverty is falling and public finances are back in order.

He said that under Fine Gael’s leadership, Irish society has been modernized in terms of marriage equality and women’s rights, and progress has been made in welfare and childcare.

“But it’s not enough. I know it’s not enough. People want their government to do a lot more. And I want us to do a lot more.”

A number of major sporting events will take place on Saturday, February 8th.

Ireland will take on Wales at Aviva Stadium for the Rugby Six Nations Championship with the Dublin-Monaghan National Football League scheduled for Croke Park.

advertisement