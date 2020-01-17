advertisement

A campaign has been put in place to save a nursing home which has been described as the “heart” of a small town.

Ladycross House, in Sandiacre, is one of the seven houses that could close after its appearance, it would require a major improvement.

Nursing homes, which are run by Derbyshire County Council, will need £ 34 million in improvements.

This cost would also include three other homes that are also expected to be renovated.

A petition has been filed by residents of the community of Sandiacre to save Ladycross from the closure. It has so far been signed by more than 120 people, reports NottinghamshireLive.

One of the supporters of the petition is Dean Stevenson, a gardener and gardener who lives in the area.

The 35-year-old said: “Ladycross is essential.

“It was previously temporarily closed due to electrical repairs and was reopened in November, but the move was too much for some residents. It will be an even bigger shock.

“The people of Sandiacre know this so well, the school is close and the students visit regularly to read to the residents and to sing Christmas carols.

“There are concerns for everyone, for the residents and for the staff. It will affect a lot of locals.

“For the families of the residents, they will probably have to travel much further to visit if their loved ones are displaced and many of them have their own mobility problems.

“I understand that funds are limited, but I hope the board will reconsider and keep it open.

“It is the heart of Sandiacre and everything that happens will affect the whole community.”

The county council’s decision comes after an independent investigation into the authority’s older retirement homes. Proposals have been drawn up highlighting the shortcomings of 10 homes.

The report addresses major renovation issues, including rewiring all homes to ensure the continued safety of residents.

However, the bosses said that even if repairs were made, some houses were no longer “fit for use”.

Authorities believe there will be less need for long-term residential care, with more emphasis on community services, ready-to-use housing and additional support to help older adults stay independent. home longer.

Conservative MP for Erewash, Maggie Throup, condemned the council’s plans, adding that she “will fight them every step of the way” to prevent the nursing home from closing.

In a statement posted online, she said, “In my opinion, the failure of successive County Hall administrations to invest properly in the care of local authorities, particularly in South Derbyshire, has led to a situation where we now have a number of houses that are no longer suitable for the purpose.

“For the past five years, Erewash has borne the brunt of these shortsighted decisions, which have significant consequences for residents and staff, in addition to our local NHS device.

“This sustained attack on our nursing homes in Erewash must stop, so I have advised Derbyshire County Council that I will fight them every step of the way, as I have done with Hillcrest and Hazelwood, to stop this closing.”

Executive Director of Social and Adult Health, Helen Jones, said, “I understand that this will be an anxious time for all who may be affected, but we have a duty to provide the elderly with the care and support they need in a 21st century environment to help them lead a dignified and fulfilling life.

“We have many older buildings which no longer allow us to do so as they need a complete refurbishment in the near future, costing more than £ 34 million to bring them up to modern standards of care.

“Even if repairs have been made, many of these buildings are no longer suitable for their intended use and have no room for essential equipment and residents have to share the toilets rather than having their own room of baths.

“This means that the board must ask itself whether spending large amounts on these homes when their strategic need decreases in the future would be a good use of public funds.

“The council will do everything it can to support all those affected in these difficult times and reassure them that their care will not be compromised in any way.”

The board plans to consult on the possible closure of:

– Ladycross House, Travers Road, Sandiacre

– Beechcroft, Nursery Avenue, West Hallam

– East Clune, West Street, Clowne (including East Clune Day Center)

– Holmlea, rue Waverley, Tibshelf

– The Spinney, Landsdowne Road, Woodlands, Brimington

– Goyt Valley House, Jubilee Street, New Mills

– Gernon Manor, Dagnell Gardens, Bakewell

He will also consult on the renovation of:

– Briar Close House, Briar Close, Borrowash

– Rowthorne, Rowthorne Avenue, Swanwick

– New Bassett House, Park Avenue, Shirebrook

