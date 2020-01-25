advertisement

A campaign to generate a buzz for the opening of V&A Dundee has received great international recognition.

The city’s promotion activity and its new museum won a platinum prize at the HSMAI Adrian Awards Tuesday at the New York Marriott Marquis.

Now in their 63rd year, the prestigious Adrian Awards recognize creativity and innovation in advertising, digital marketing and public relations.

Submitted by VisitScotland, the entry was titled The Comeback Kid: Dundee – How Scotland’s fourth largest city became the king of freshness and highlighted the increase in the number of visitors to the city since the opening of l ‘establishment.

He also noted key placements in targeted American media, including the New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Forbes and Vogue.

There were more than 1,100 registrations for this year’s awards, all of which are eligible to win at the Gold, Silver and Bronze levels. Gold winning entries deemed exceptional have received Platinum status.

John Alexander, Head of Dundee City Council, said, “This award is a fantastic recognition of all the work that the Dundee team has done to put the city in the international spotlight.

“People around the world are discovering what we locals know – that Dundee is a really cool place to live, work, play and visit.”

The award comes after independent research has revealed that V&A Dundee had made a £ 75 million economic impact in Scotland in its first year.

The study also found that the museum had impacted Dundee by £ 21 million and created around 370 new jobs in the city.

