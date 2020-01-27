advertisement

Camila Cabello showed off a vampy look on the red carpet at the 2020 Grammy Awards held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles tonight.

The pop star was wearing a black Atelier Versace dress. The dress consisted of two parts: a strapless mini dress with large Swarovski crystals made of woven leather and a sculpted overskirt made of transparent fabric that was hand-embroidered with Barocco motifs.

Camila Cabello in the Versace studio at the Grammys 2020.

advertisement

CREDIT: David Fisher / Shutterstock

The former member of Fifth Harmony completed her look with soaring black platform sandals and almost 100 carat diamonds from Le Vian. The jewels included a $ 2 million diamond necklace with a total carat weight of 64.

The A-Lister went solo on the red carpet, but his friend Shawn Mendes was also present. While Cabello opted for a Gothic look in black, Mendes opted for a much brighter ensemble. The singer from “Lost in Japan” wore a raspberry-colored Saint Laurent pants suit with shiny black shoes.

Shawn Mendes in Saint Laurent at the Grammys.

CREDIT: David Fisher / Shutterstock

Mendes and Cabello are nominated for their duet “Señorita” as best pop duo / best group performance, which is number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. The couple perform together on stage tonight, as part of a star-studded cast that includes Billie Eilish, Jonas Brothers and Ariana Grande.

Click through the gallery to see more celebrities arriving on the red carpet at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

Want more?

Lizzo brings Old Hollywood glamor to 2020 Grammys in a glittering retro-inspired outfit

Tove Los retro peekaboo bra matches her heels on Grammy’s red carpet + more stars

Kanye West, John Legend + Other musicians remember Kobe Bryant at Grammys Night

advertisement