It’s been a moving week for pop songs about dads.

James Blunt made thousands cry last week when he released the new song ‘Monsters’, which talks about his father Charles who suffers from stage 4 kidney disease.

Now Camila Cabello’s performance of her song “First Man” at the Grammys last night has caused a similar blubfest.

The song, taken from his recent album “Romance”, is an ode to his father and talks about finding love and the bond between father and daughter. The lyrics include “You held me so tight, now someone else can / But you were the first man who really loved me.”

It’s an emotional song anyway – but when Cabello sang it directly to his father Alejandro, who was crying in the front row as he watched his little girl play at the biggest music ceremony in the world, it l has done doubly.

Videos of young Camila and her father were also projected on stage while she sang.

She shared the story of how she wrote the song on Instagram, saying, “A year ago, last October, I was in Nashville on tour and I wanted to go into the studio and write because I hadn’t been lucky for a while .. i walked in with lots of ideas but suddenly i just started thinking about my father and missing him and thinking about how much he means to me.

“I had to go to the bathroom and sob every 10 minutes while writing this song, I could barely cross it and I almost didn’t do it tonight. Thanks to my father for showing me what it’s like love someone selflessly, always making me laugh when I cry, to be my constant safety and the arms in which I fall. ❤️

“I dedicate this to all the dads out there – those who are with us and those who are no longer, but whom we will always have in our hearts ♥ ️”

Watch it all below:

