advertisement

Every time a picture of Camila Cabello appears Their followers are going crazy on social networks. The success of the Cuban singer is so great that she is already one of the most visited on social networks.

Every stuck photo, every interaction with its followers receives an immediate response. Its more than 45 million followers on Instagram alone are more than an obvious example of the success in which Shawn Mendes’s Partner.

Photo by Camila Cabello

advertisement

A success that has two “guilty”. On the one hand the distinctive voice of Camila, A voice that for many is one of the most powerful and authentic in recent years. On the other hand, of course, the figure of hair,

The singer knows very well how to improve her attributes, so she usually chooses models that leave little to the imagination. His fans know it and that’s why they distribute the best photos of from time to time Camila in the networks in this regard.

Photos like the ones we can see next in which Camila wears a bikini with a skirt that has almost everything exposed. And of course there are not a few who have remained open-mouthed when they see the picture.

Among other things, because the singer’s hips are the subject of many comments and discussions in the networks. So much so that there are even those who are already starting to compare it with great numbers, such as: Jennifer Lopez or Shakira,

In any case, the comments that triggered the picture in question were not exactly few. But on the contrary. ” My mother, what a woman “,” Brutal “,” These are really hips “,” I hallucinate “,” One of the most beautiful and sensual singers of the moment “ or ” No wonder Camila Cabello is so successful These are just a few of the many comments on this.

advertisement