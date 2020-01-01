advertisement

If there is an artist who has been growing at an unusual pace in the past few months, it is none other than Camila Cabello. The singer has been in the industry for several years, but the current boom is unprecedented.

You just have to look at yours Instagram take into account to understand the phenomenon. There is more than 45 million followers The Camila gathers in this social network alone. ON Camila This has two weapons that have always worked well in the music industry: a unique voice and a scandalous figure.

Camila Cabello’s photo without Photoshop

But as the Cuban woman knows, this brutal success also has a negative side, of course. And that’s just the haters. And Cabello, for whatever reason, already has a few.

Haters who go into the networks to find and distribute images in which the singer does not appear to be particularly popular. In this case there were two photos of the Shawn Mendes Couple that has a lot to tell on the networks. Two pictures in which we can see the artist on the beach without drops Photoshop,

And, of course, considering the differences in the image that we can see of her in her video clips and especially in her sensual perches Instagram, The comments have skyrocketed.

It is true that her most loyal followers have praised Camila for this “Even without Photoshop, she has a great guy “It is also true that he dropped a lot of sticks.

” My mother is not that I only have a great guy. “,” For whom you take Photoshop, this woman falls apart. “,” How she cheats on Instagram “or” You got caught by Camila. “ are just a few of them.

The truth is, Camila isn’t exactly worried about this kind of controversy. She is so proud of her body that she chose this extreme swimsuit, even though she knew the paparazzi would be there to “hunt” her on the beach.

