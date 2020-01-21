advertisement

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – An Alaskan man carrying garbage in his hangar had to hide inside when a curious moose decided to join him.

A Ring security camera captured Curtis Phelps trapped inside the hangar while the moose, with a single antler, was trying to make its way inside. The moose finally moved and Phelps escaped after calling his wife Amy on his cell phone.

“It’s like, let me know when I can get out of the hangar,” she said on Friday. “I’m stuck in the hangar.”

The Phelps live in the south of Anchorage, where moose are regular visitors. Two years ago, a cow gave birth to a calf in their backyard. Since then, a young moose, possibly the same calf, has returned regularly. The home security camera in December 2018 recorded the moose on the porch of the Phelps eating a Christmas wreath that the family had hung.

The last meeting took place at 11:00 a.m. on January 11. The family had a lazy Saturday, said Amy Phelps. She had placed a garbage bag on the porch and Curtis decided to carry it in their closed shed.

“He said he went out and looked back and forth like we always do and that there was nothing,” she said. “All he wore was his hat. But he had his cell phone. “

Curtis unlocked the hangar, put down the trash bag, got out, and spotted the moving moose – and accelerating. He leaned in and the moose went to the door and pushed it gently.

“He could see it growing,” she said. “It’s a bit cracked.”

Curtis heard footsteps along the building and suspected that the moose had moved. He called his wife to make sure. She ignored the call.

“I thought he called me by accident,” she said. “I had no idea the poor man was stuck in there.”

Curtis then called his 13-year-old daughter inside the house. She wanted to continue sleeping and ignored the call, said Amy Phelps.

On her third call to his wife, she picked up. She heard Curtis scream and looked outside but didn’t see him.

She finally understood that he was in the hangar. She told him that the moose had crossed the street and that he could get out, she said.

Moose are generally not aggressive, according to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, but if they are irritated or threatened, they can kick deadly by kicking, usually with their front legs. Kicking can kill a wolf and repel a bear. According to the department, more Alaska is injured by the moose than the bear.

Amy Phelps said she wasn’t sure what the moose was thinking as he walked over to her husband.

“This one seemed rather aggressive,” she said. “I don’t know. You can’t trust them,” she said.

