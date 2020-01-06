advertisement

POCONO TOWNSHIP, Pa. – Finding good help can often be a challenge. At Camelback Mountain Resort near Tannersville, managers are looking for rentals.

“We are really trying to expand our team as much as possible and to offer more jobs to the environment. By doing so, we encourage everyone who applies within the next few weeks to sign up for a $ 100 sign up bonus after they have completed four consecutive weeks with us, “said Erin Calpin, Camelback Mountain Resort.

The $ 100 signing bonus only applies to mountain railways. This includes positions such as ski lifts, rentals and hoses.

advertisement

Vincent Basso from Long Island often visits the resort in Pocono Township. He thinks it is great that Camelback is doing everything to ensure that the place is staffed.

“You always see them there. They make sure you get on the elevator, make sure everyone is OK on the trails and such. Without them, this place wouldn’t really be possible,” Basso said.

Although the signing bonus is only for mountain railways, those are not the only positions that are up for grabs.

“We are looking for three large departments. There are more than 200 people for these departments. We are looking for multiple options. In addition, we are also looking for lodge staff. We are looking for food and drink, guest services, together with everything else, “said Calpin.

Here is a link to vacancies at Camelback Mountain Resort.

41,051164

-75.3555460

.

advertisement