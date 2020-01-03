advertisement

PHNOM PENH – A building under construction in Cambodia collapsed on Friday with more than 30 people in the country, killing at least two workers and leaving others stranded under rubble, officials said.

It came a year after another construction site crashed killing 28 people in Preah Sihanouk province.

Local media said the latest accident came at a seven-story concrete structure in the coastal town of Cape, about 160km (100 miles) southwest of the capital Phnom Penh.

At least two people were killed and 16 people were injured, said Cape Governor Ken Satha. “We took out 17 people, including a man and a dead woman,” Satha told Reuters.

Approximately 13 workers remained stranded, said Cambodian national police spokesman Chhay Kim Khoeun.

The cause of the collapse, the nature of the structure and the ownership of the building were unknown, he added.

“Now, we focus on saving people.”

Prime Minister Hun Sen said on Facebook that he would leave to participate in rescue operations in the Cape.

Cambodia is undergoing a construction boom to serve the growing crowds of Chinese tourists and investors. (Reporting by Prak Chan Thul; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

