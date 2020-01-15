advertisement

PHNOM PENH – A Cambodian court convened on Wednesday to begin the trial of opposition party leader Kem Sokha on charges of treason in a case that has drawn condemnation from rights groups as a move by long-time leader Hun Sen to suppress political rivals.

The diplomats packed Phnom Penh Municipal Court as the defendant arrived, and only a few journalists were allowed to view the proceedings.

It may take up to three months to reach a verdict, defense lawyers said on Tuesday, which means the case could continue until the European Union (EU) makes a decision on its trade policy next month. next if it will cut Cambodia’s preferential trade status over its human rights record.

Kem Sokha was arrested in 2017 and his opposition Party in Cambodia National Salvation was banned ahead of a 2018 election in which Hun Sen’s party won all seats in parliament.

He was released from house arrest in November, but a ban on his involvement in political activities was maintained in the country.

Charges of treason stem from allegations that Kem Sokha was plotting with the United States to oust Hun Sen. He denies the allegations, saying they are politically motivated.

Rights groups have decreed the issue. Phil Robertson, Asia’s deputy director of New York-based Human Rights Watch, said it was unlikely that Kem Sokha would get a fair trial.

“Kem Sokha will be the victim of a trial brought on charges of completely false treason,” Robertson said.

“The government should cut their losses by dismissing the allegations against him, but clearly Prime Minister Hun Sen decided instead to pull the proverbial beef from Kem Sokha for the courage to challenge it.”

Justice Ministry spokesman Chin Malin declined to comment on the trial when questioned Tuesday.

Many other opposition figures have fled into exile and accused Hun Sen, who has ruled Cambodia for 35 years, of creating a one-party state. The EU, which accounts for nearly half of Cambodia’s exports, will decide in February whether or not to remove Cambodia from its Everything But Arms trade scheme for its tough measure on political expression.

The only evidence presented against Kem Sokha in public so far is a comment he made at a public meeting in which he said he was receiving advice from unspecified Americans on election strategy ahead of a 2013 vote.

Kem’s daughter Sokha Monovithya Kem called the trial against her father a “farce” after rights groups demanded the case be dismissed. (Writing by Kay Johnson; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

