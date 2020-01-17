advertisement

Famous makeup artist Camara AUnique is behind the beat of some of your favorite celebrities. In 2019, she took her brand to the next level when she launched Camara AUnique Beauty and launched her first product – luxurious lashes that enhance any eyelid! Now she is launching a new eyelash dedicated to the effortless beauty of Ava Duvernay – the “AVA” eyelash.

advertisement

“I wanted to create an eyelash line for everyday women, a way for them to feel like they had me at home to add that finishing touch, but I also wanted to make sure that women who have Survived cancer or suffer from alopecia have quality eyelashes that will also work for them, “says the young beauty entrepreneur.

Despite her long list of celebrities, she admits that starting the eyelash line was costly, which prevented her from doing old-fashioned public relations and sending out press kits. Ava Duvernay reached out to offer her support and now Camara is paying tribute to one of her biggest supporters with the “Ava” boost.

“Ava sent me a message and asked how she could help me make the lash line a success, which made me cry. She reserved me for makeup and we shot some videos showing how to apply and revealing that she is the new eyelash name, the “AVA” eyelash is for the elegant woman who will appear and will always be present. It doesn’t matter how many things are on her to-do list, when she says she will be there, she comes and she is ready. “

According to its website, “The AVA Lash, a fun and loving eyelash. This woman is shameless herself, she boldly tells stories with a touch of elegance that makes you fall in love with her. Looking into his eyes will inspire you. It is emblematic. “

It will cost you $ 18, but the Ava eyelash can be worn up to 10 times with proper care.

Camara Aunique Beauty Boutique, here.

RELATED STORIES:

Beauty tips: tips for growing your eyebrows and eyelashes

The Best Black Friday Beauty Deals From Black-Owned Businesses

Also on HelloBeautiful:

25 photos

advertisement