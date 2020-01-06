advertisement

The Calgary Zoo threw a birthday party for its two-panda themed cubs at the same time to honor each of the cubs.

DARREN MAKOWICHUK / Postmedia

A pair of giant panda cubs are spending their last days in Calgary before heading to China.

On Monday, dogs Jia Panpan and Jia Yueyue were making the most of their stay at Calgary Zoo despite cold temperatures, spokesman Alison Archambault said.

“They’re looking great, they need to know that really cold weather is coming soon because they’ve been running outside,” she said.

Zoo officials would not say exactly when four-year-old Jia Panpan and his sister Jia Yueyue will depart as part of a loan agreement between China and Canada, but it will be sometime this month.

Their stay in Calgary lasted for several months but when they return to Asia, they will be sent to a research facility in Chengdu, China.

“We will not provide any information about this, only for human and animal safety,” Archambault said.

She noted that Calgarians were given a chance to say goodbye to the pair during the festivities in October.

The pact that brought their mother, Er Shun, and male panda Da Mao to Canada in 2013 led to the twins being born at the Toronto Zoo on October 13, 2015.

The four pandas arrived in Calgary in May 2018 and the two oldest animals will return to China in 2023 after a 10-year stay in Canada.

Two of the four pandas booths at the Panda Passage Poolas Zoo, which officially opened to the public on Monday, May 7, 2018.

Gavin Young / Postmedia

A new $ 14 million kitchen called Panda Passage was built for the quartet, which has witnessed a massive draw for the Calgary Zoo.

Efforts to improvise Er Shun through artificial insemination at the Calgary Zoo have not yet yielded fruit, noted Archambault, who cited last year’s offer.

“It can only be tested once a year, so we can’t try it again until spring,” she said.

