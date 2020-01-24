advertisement

Neil Young is an American. Or more accurately a “Canary”, as he himself put it earlier this week, as the 74-year-old finally obtained his US passport late last November over a minor issue related to marijuana use. Of course, Young, born in Toronto in 1945 and raised for a time in Winnipeg and Omemee, Ontario, has been effectively American for over half a century now: he moved to Los Angeles full-time again in the midst of 60s, living them illegally until obtaining an authentic green card in 1970. But now Young is a dual citizen, officially. And it seems he has tried to become one for a surprising reason: to vote in the next election. More specifically, to vote against Donald Trump.

Young has been forthright about his concern for Trump. He has openly demanded that Trump stop using his music on the campaign trail and, indeed, he continued to complain about it until late last year, when despite his complaints it showed no sign of calming down. (Trump himself shot back, revealing a photo of the two shaking hands and calling Young a “total hypocrite”; Young responded by clarifying that the photo was of a meeting to raise funds for his Pono music device, and it did not reflect support.) And he made clear from the beginning of the process his intention to become an American primarily to arm his citizenship against the president at the ballot box next November – and reiterated the point. yesterday posting a selfie of himself in front of a Democratic Party signature under the headline, “I’m happy to report I’m inside.”

Neil Young performs during the closing on Live 8 in Barrie, July 2, 2005, with first wife Pegi (left).

Postmedia News file snapshot

In the spring of 2016, after Trump became the de facto candidate of the Republican Party, a web site developer in Austin, Texas, created a new dating app called Maple Match. The purpose of the app is to connect Americans desperate to leave their country with Canadians who may be willing to rally with them in an effort to help with the immigration process – and on Nov. 8, when it was confirmed that Trump had won the presidency, the application user base almost immediately doubled. We’ve heard a great deal, in the wake of Trump’s victory, of alarmed and disappointed Americans anxious to flee the United States. But I rather admire what Young is doing instead, which is the opposite strategy – not fleeing America, which for a Canadian citizen would have been quite simple, but doubling his Americanism. He is standing to fight again.

This is democracy in action – and a nobler response to political frustration than the self-imposed exile of sudden immigration. “I live here; I pay taxes here; my beautiful family is down here, they’re all American,” Young explained to the Los Angeles Times last year when asked why he wanted to become a citizen at this point. “So I want to record my opinion.” It is a courageous course to undertake the heavy process of citizenship in order to have a meaningful voice. And it is a testament to the importance of each and every citizen’s ballot – a timely reminder that every vote matters, and that if you are unhappy with the state of your country, and want to influence change, there is no way better to start than to exercise your democratic right as a citizen.

Neil Young performs during the closing ceremonies of the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics in B.C. Set up the stadium on February 28, 2010.

MARTIN CHEVALIER / Postmedia News

