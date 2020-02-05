advertisement

Callum Jones kisses Molly Smith in tonight’s episode of Love Island 2020.

Callum has been paired with Shaughna Phillips since the first week, but it looks like Casa Amor could mark the end of their time together.

In tonight’s episode, discussing his situation with the boys, Callum reveals: “With Shaughna, I didn’t feel like if a new boy arrived, I was just scared about it. With Molly… ”

Mike advises, “Molly is waiting for you to do something. Whatever. I say you just go for that. “

Luke T adds: “For me, I think of Siânnise. I just want her to be single when I get back. “

Finn agrees: “Being afraid shows that we really care.”

But Callum admits it’s not the same for him and Shaughna: “For some reason, it’s not there.”

Callum later pulls Molly aside to tell her how he feels.

Callum says, “I feel like when I got here I didn’t think my head would turn. I said I would need someone special to turn me. And I think it might potentially be you. “

Molly asks, “Am I making you nervous?”

Callum responds, “A little bit, it’s just you.”

As the pair share a kiss, is this the start of something new?

Meanwhile in the main villa, Shaughna tells the girls that she had a bad dream about Callum.

She says: “I had a nightmare about Casa Amor. Callum said to me, “It’s between you and another girl, but you’re completely different and the other girl is really, really shy.”

Later, she discusses the situation with Paige, admitting, “I’m ready to pack my bag and move to Manchester.”

Paige says of the current situation of the boys living at Casa Amor: “I’m telling you, we’re going to be surprised. Whether it’s with our guys or not.”

Love Island is broadcast every evening on ITV2.

Watch all the latest drama at 9 p.m.

