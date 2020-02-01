advertisement

St Johnstone striker Callum Hendry signed a new contract until the summer of 2022.

Manager Tommy Wright said, “This is something we’ve been working on for some time.

“Callum did well and deserves his new contract.

“When you run into the last few months of a contract, it can be worrisome, but he was told some time ago that it would be settled.

“He can now focus on the game and get more regular starts.

“Callum (Davidson) knew him from his relationships with Blackburn. He had been trapped by an injury. He’s a young player who has faced a lot of things in his life, on and off the field, so he’s a strong character.

“The injuries have decreased and he is well placed. This should give him the confidence to start.

“He always had an impact when he got off the bench, scoring or setting a goal.

“We won’t just use it in this role. With three attackers, I will mix and match by the end of the season. “

Hendry, whose goals off the bench have been a big part of the Saints’ revival, said, “I’m really enjoying my football right now and I’m excited about my future at the club.

“Since I moved here, I have settled in and made a living in Perth now. I am delighted to have committed my future here for two and a half years.

“I hope now I can get hold of a series of games and try to figure out where to start. I want to be the first name on the manager’s team sheet and obviously I want to score lots of goals! “

