Now that the islanders have met their 12 new shells, it seems that the girls are longing for the return of their former roommates.

And not only that, but things are finally starting to start and the challenges arise more and more quickly. Tonight’s Love Island episode is set to pit competing villas against each other in a variety of challenges. Raunchy Races is the main activity this evening, and with another party to win, the islanders of the main villa are quite determined to win. Presumably, the losing villa will win half-inflated balloons, expired party rings, and a series of blank cocktails.

As we can see in our first preview of tonight’s show below, the challenges are all based on size and age, and involve the islanders curling up and … licking their toes.

In other news, Callum from Manchester seems to have put himself in a rather sticky situation concerning Molly, and the last clip leaves us on an end to cliffhanger. It is also heard to say “if your name rhymes with popsicle pop into my bed” – so it will be interesting to see how it turns out.

Be sure to tune in to “Love Island” when it continues at 9 p.m. tonight on Virgin Media One.

💋 FIRST LOOK 💋

Girls’ heads spin as villas clash in a series of naughty challenges sau #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/h1LDWjLvTH

– Love Island (@LoveIsland) February 4, 2020

