After meeting President Donald Trump at the College National Championship game between LSU and Clemson, some people requested that actor Vince Vaughn be “canceled”.

Former Daily Beast and Deadspin reporter Timothy Burke shared a Vaughn video with President Donald Trump. He wrote on Twitter: “I’m very sorry to have to share this video with you. All of it, every part of it.”

I’m very sorry to have to share this video with you. All of it, every part of it. pic.twitter.com/ELMbDHZbZq

– Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 14, 2020

Bill Palmer of the Palmer Report wrote on the offensive: “Vince Vaughn had the chance to stand up to a rapist, traitor and child killer, and instead he shook Donald Trump’s hand enthusiastically.”

He added: “F *** em both.”

Vince Vaughn had a chance to stand up against a rapist, traitor and child killer, and instead he shook Donald Trump’s hand enthusiastically. Fuck them both.

– Palmer report (@PalmerReport) January 14, 2020

Others would join.

Well, I guess I don’t watch his stuff anymore, was never a fan anyway

– Francesco 🇺🇸🌊🌊🌊 (@ franriz3742) January 14, 2020

Vince Vaughn was canceled.

– No. (@ FatPixie87) January 14, 2020

I’m done with this overrated actor … isn’t that the word Trump uses when sulking about an actor who doesn’t like him?

– Greg (@ 1984_greg), January 14, 2020

All the respect I had for Vince Vaughn … out the window.

– Emily Godiva Rose (@GodivAndCream) January 14, 2020

Vaughn is a fat, overrated, rich white man who speaks quickly without saying much and doesn’t seem to have worked much in his life.

A match that was made to me in heaven.

– OrangeIsTheNewNixon (@ResistDaOrange) January 14, 2020

I haven’t seen a Clint Eastwood movie since he spoke to a chair. I never have to see Vince Vaughn’s films. By the way, I really liked Clint Eastwood. I won’t miss Vince.

– Linderella (@AlwaysLinderell) January 14, 2020

Puppy … that tells me everything I need to know about Vince Vaughn. 🤢

– Bree Darling (@ BJJJunebug13) January 14, 2020

While some people tried to cancel Vince Vaughn, others mocked the callers.

Oh, you have to watch with a broken heart as a civil conversation takes place – pray for you, bb

– Blaire White (@MsBlaireWhite) January 14, 2020

Whoa two people are talking … this is so annoying that everyone is fine

– Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) January 14, 2020

OH, NOOOOOO, HE PROTECTS HANDS WITH THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA !!!!!

– Swig (@OldRowSwig) January 14, 2020

The people in this thread show their ignorance. Whether you’re a supporter of someone or not, you can still be kind. So many twisted people. sb

– #justagirl (@ she_brews11) January 14, 2020

Omg, the end of the world is here!

– Joey Saladino (@JoeySalads), January 14, 2020

I also can’t stand to see a video of two men speaking civilly.

– Mike Cernovich (@Cernovich) January 14, 2020

Imagine you are in trouble with someone speaking to the president at a gd soccer game

– Quieter than you (@AllDayMGray) January 14, 2020

Vince Vaughn was already represented at a Young Americans for Liberty conference at UCLA in 2016. There he said: “I think the message of individual freedom and peace is contagious.”

He also had high praise for Rand Paul, who was running for the President of the United States at the time. However, he did not support him.

Vaughn said, “I got to know Rand through Ron and found that he was very consistent and liked him on a lot of issues related to freedom.”

He continued: “There are some things that I have not fully understood (regarding Rand Paul’s politics), but … he is the candidate with whom I currently most closely agree in terms of his thoughts and philosophies.”

He concluded: “But to me, Ron was the most enduring in the tradition of freedom.”

Vaughn also showed that he firmly believes in the right to carry weapons. In an interview with GQ in 2015, he said: “I support people who have a gun in public, not just at home. We have no right to carry weapons because of burglars. We have the right to carry arms to withstand the supreme power of a corrupt and abusive government. “

He continued: “It is not about duck hunting. It is about the ability of the individual. For the same reason we have freedom of speech. It is known that the greatest defense against an intruder is the sound of a retired gun hammer.”

Needless to say, Vaughn has expressed a number of his political views in the past.

What do you think of people trying to cancel Vince Vaughn for shaking hands and meeting with the President of the United States?

