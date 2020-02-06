advertisement

Opposition politicians have called on Derek Mackay to step down as a member of the Scottish Parliament.

Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed to MSP before the Prime Minister’s questions earlier today that the former finance secretary had been suspended from the SNP and the parliamentary group “pending further investigation.”

Scottish Labor leader Richard Leonard MSP called on Ms. Sturgeon to go further and remove Mr. Mackay as a member of parliament after revelations were made that he had sent inappropriate texts to a 16-year-old schoolboy.

He said, “Derek Mackay this morning described his behavior as an idiot, but Derek Mackay’s actions towards a schoolboy are beyond the foolish, they are an abuse of power, they are nothing less than predators .

“So it’s serious. And although his suspension from the SNP is welcome, he should leave as a member of this parliament. “

-Richard Leonard, Scottish Labor leader

The Scottish Conservative interim head, Jackson Carlaw, said that Mackay had “no other option than to resign.”

In a statement, he said, “The revelations about Derek Mackay have stunned Scottish politics.

“This grooming style behavior is completely shameful, and he is clearly unfit for a government position and it is difficult to see how he can continue with the confidence of Parliament and his constituents as MSP.

“Notwithstanding Nicola Sturgeon’s response to the House, the Scottish government must be more proactive in reaching out and providing appropriate support to the boy and his family.

“It is also important that the Scottish government and the SNP try to find out if this is the only example of Mr. Mackay’s behavior in this way.

“If there are other victims, they too will need the support of the authorities.”

This is the definition of grooming in the NSPCC. Derek McKay’s behavior is completely unacceptable and I think he has no choice but to resign as an MSP.

Nicola Sturgeon should show clear leadership and join those who call her. #fmqs pic.twitter.com/COPX6RHyyP

– Jackson Carlaw MSP (@Jackson_Carlaw) February 6, 2020

The leader of the Scottish Liberal Democratic Party, Willie Rennie, was also among those who called on the former finance minister to withdraw completely from parliament.

He said, “These are disturbing and alarming events. Derek Mackay is expected to retire as MSP.

“We must support the young person and his family, who have been targeted by someone in a position of power.

“It is important that we understand what has happened, what measures have been taken so far and what measures will be taken now by Parliament, the government and the SNP.”

SNP MP Joanna Cherry said “grooming behavior” is “completely unacceptable” before adding that party disciplinary procedures must now “run their course”.

The grooming behavior is totally unacceptable and must be condemned without fear or favor. The Prime Minister was right to accept the resignation of Derek Mackay and to suspend him. The party’s disciplinary procedures must now run their course.

– Joanna Cherry QC (@joannaccherry) February 6, 2020

Meanwhile, Neil Bibby, MSP of Scottish Labor for the West of Scotland, said that voters should be able to elect an MSP “whom they can trust”.

Foolish does not begin to describe Derek Mackay’s behavior. If it is serious enough to justify a resignation from @scotgov, this justifies his resignation as MSP with immediate effect. The people of Renfrewshire North & West need to be able to elect a new MSP they can trust.

– Neil Bibby (@NeilBibby) February 6, 2020

