advertisement

SCRANTON – Every year just before Christmas and the beginning of the new year, Cooper’s Seafood in Scranton moves outside for a fresh fish market outside.

“It is really a big job, we start two days in advance so everything is fresh. The fish comes in, the kitchen works at night to prepare everything so that it is fresh, “said co-owner Paul Cooper.

The place was busy on New Year’s Eve morning. Most customers are planning to spend the night with a large seafood party.

advertisement

“We usually go out on New Year’s Eve, but the holiday has run away from us, so we’re just home tonight,” said Debbie McGraine from Lake Ariel.

“Tonight at midnight I will probably watch anyone on TV in my pajamas!” Kathleen O’Hara of Scranton added.

Cooper says that customers usually give in more to New Year’s Eve compared to Christmas, and opt for seafood starters and king crab legs, among other things. Lobster tails are the biggest sellers.

Whether they knew why or not, people said that eating seafood on the last night of the year is a tradition.

Even the Coopers don’t know the origins of tradition …

“That’s a good question, I’m glad they do!” Paul Cooper said.

For many of these customers, closing the year with seafood is something they’ve grown up with.

“In the Catholic tradition you don’t eat meat on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. So I always grew up with fish, “McGraine added.

. [TagsToTranslate] news

advertisement