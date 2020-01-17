advertisement

Have you ever wondered what all this involves in Surrey’s public school superintendent’s decision to announce a “snow day” closure in the districts? Or not?

On Wednesday, the roads were slippery, there was snow and schools were closed. On Thursday the roads were slippery, there was snow and schools were open.

What does Gives give?

Ritinder Matthew, district spokesman, takes over the process for us. She says a “fairly comprehensive” protocol, including numerous people, has been followed, which informs Superintendent Jordan Tinney’s decision to cancel a school day.

“A recommendation to close schools or cancel buses has been discussed with key district staff.”

Matthew explained that “staff assigned throughout the district, including facility staff, predetermined road travel to evaluate roads, sidewalks, school and parking conditions.

“Staff are going there anyway to clean the school parking lots. They are really really early, so three or four in the morning they are clearing the sidewalks and roads so that it is safe when the kids start coming, ”she said.

Ritinder Matthew, communications manager for Surrey schools. (Photo shown)

“Our supervisor also runs the suburbs themselves, just to see what the roads are like,” Matthew said. “There is a group of school district employees who are off the streets, bright and early in the morning, and they are assessing the conditions and they are reporting back. Ultimately it is the supervisor who makes the decision, but there are many recommendations that he takes into account, many people with whom to discuss that decision. So it’s not an easy decision to make but it’s well thought out. “

Still plowing and coming out after rain hours. People like Rick out at Prince Charles helping us prepare for staff and students and quickly headed to the next page. @ SD36Facilities # sd36learn #SurreyBC @Surrey_Schools #thankyou pic.twitter.com/NfNLouH2Y8

– Jordan Tinney (@jordantinney) January 16, 2020

Tinny can count on almost one side – not quite, but almost – the number of times he has closed the circle.

“In the six years that I’ve been superintendent for Surrey Schools, we’ve had six closures, including yesterday,” he told Leader Now. “The longest duration was two days in a row – that was in February 2017.”

Indeed, deciding to keep schools open or closed is no small undertaking, considering the Surrey School District covers 328 square kilometers and is Surrey’s largest employer, with a staff of 11,731 serving 73,948 students in 101 elementary schools, 20 high schools, five student learning centers and three adult education centers.

Not to mention, all those parents trying to fix their kids ’day in response to Tinney’s decision.

“There’s also another staff here that will direct the designated roads. I mean, Surrey is such a wide area, right? Conditions in one community can be very different from conditions in another area and so they travel all the way. “

Power outages and other “emergency” issues are also considered, Matthew said, especially in schools. “Are the pipes frozen?”

After all, the supervisor consults with neighboring school districts. “There is a call from Metro Vancouver superintendents in the morning, and then a decision is made. Safety is always considered.”

On Wednesday, Surrey school staff were asking for it all at 3 p.m. And Tinney made his decision at 5:45 a.m. the next morning, Matthew said. “It was a pretty quick turnaround.”

This is important, she noted, because it gives parents enough time to prepare their children for school or make other adjustments if a snow day is called. Did the district take a hit on the decision to cancel classes on Wednesday but not Thursday?

“Generally not, actually,” Matthew replied. “I think you take both sides as you should.

“It’s a big impact on parents – they have to find child care, they have to figure out what to do with their children that day.”

So why do we close on Wednesday but not on Thursday?

Matthew said the roads were “much better” on Thursday.

“Conditions are what we know what to expect all day, so are the weather reports, conditions in schools, roads leading to schools.”

tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

